Thought Provoking Architectural Design Ideas Aims To Make Architecture Accessible To All Ages

Architecture is for all ages.

Magic Mason introduces an approachable guide to house design, planning, and architectural concepts from foundation to roof.

- Majid Khodabandeh, known professionally as Magic Mason

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Solomon Trust Media Announces Thought Provoking Architectural Design Ideas

Solomon Trust Media has published Thought Provoking Architectural Design Ideas, an architecture-focused book by Majid Khodabandeh, who writes under the pen name Magic Mason. Published in 2026, the book introduces residential design concepts, including house planning, construction considerations, permitting, and interior and exterior design.

The book approaches architecture as a subject that can be explored by readers beyond the professional design community. Its subject matter includes the stages involved in planning a house, from foundational considerations to roof plans, as well as the relationship between a building's structure and its interior and exterior features.

EXPLORING THE HOME DESIGN PROCESS

Residential architecture involves a range of connected decisions, from developing a plan to considering the individual elements that make up a finished structure. Thought Provoking Architectural Design Ideas addresses several of these topics, offering readers an introduction to the concepts involved in designing and planning homes.

The book covers house plans, foundation-to-roof design considerations, interior spaces, exterior features, and permitting considerations associated with construction projects, including additional rooms.

These subjects may be relevant to readers interested in architecture, home design, construction, and the creative process behind residential spaces. The book also presents architecture as a field that combines creative thinking with practical planning.

ARCHITECTURE FOR A BROADER AUDIENCE

A central theme of the book is making architectural concepts approachable to people with different levels of experience. Rather than focusing exclusively on professional practice, the book addresses topics that may interest students, homeowners, design enthusiasts, and others curious about how houses are planned and designed.

By bringing together structural planning and design topics, the book considers how different elements contribute to a residential project. Its scope includes both the practical considerations of planning and the creative decisions involved in shaping interior and exterior spaces.

The book is intended for readers of different ages who want to explore architectural ideas and learn more about the process of home design.

KEY THEMES & FEATURES

- Architecture for all ages - Encourages broader public engagement with architectural concepts.

- House design - Explores ideas involved in planning and designing residential structures.

- Foundation-to-roof approach - Presents the building process as a connected sequence of design considerations.

- Interior design - Addresses the role of interior spaces and design decisions.

- Exterior design - Considers the outward appearance and design of structures.

- Planning and permits - Introduces readers to planning and permitting considerations associated with additional construction and home projects.

- Creative thinking - Encourages readers to approach architecture as a field of creativity and practical problem-solving.

- Accessible learning - Seeks to make architectural ideas approachable for readers beyond the professional architecture community.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Majid Khodabandeh, known by the pen name Magic Mason, is an author, inventor, and painter whose interests include architecture, residential design, and creative expression. His work encompasses subjects beyond architecture, including language, human behavior, and social concepts.

His interest in home design informs Thought Provoking Architectural Design Ideas, which focuses on the concepts and decisions involved in planning and designing residential spaces.

BOOK DETAILS

Title: Thought Provoking Architectural Design Ideas

Subtitle: Architecture Book

Author: Majid Khodabandeh

Pen Name: Magic Mason

Publisher: Solomon Trust Media

Publication Year: 2026

Genre: Architecture / Design

ISBN-13: 979-8-9951991-4-4



AVAILABILITY

Thought Provoking Architectural Design Ideas is listed on Amazon. Further information about the book is available at the following link:

Book link:

MEDIA CONTACT

Majid Khodabandeh (Magic Mason)

Email:...

Phone: 619-330-6806

Website: MostImportantBooksForYourLife

Majid Khodabandeh

Solomon Trust Media LLC

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Thought Provoking Architectural Design Ideas Aims to Make Architecture Accessible to All Ages News Provided By West Harmony Productions October 20, 2026, 13:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Education, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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