Exhibit Happy By Steelhead Named To Inc.'S 2026 Power Partner Awards

Exhibit Happy by Steelhead is named to Inc.'s 2026 Power Partner Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

The Las Vegas exhibit agency returns to Inc.'s list of leading B2B partners for a fourth straight year, recognized for trust, creativity, and follow-through.

- Sean Combs, CEO and President

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Exhibit Happy by Steelhead, a Las Vegas-based event marketing and exhibit agency specializing in custom rental exhibits, has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Power Partner Awards list, recognizing the company among the leading B2B partners supporting entrepreneurs and businesses across the country. It is the fourth consecutive year Exhibit Happy by Steelhead has earned a place on the list.

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B companies that have demonstrated a track record of helping entrepreneurs and businesses through the challenges of building and growing a company. From hiring and compliance to technology, infrastructure, fundraising, marketing, and more, these partners provide expertise and services that enable businesses to operate, scale, and pursue their ambitions.

“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”

“Being recognized on the Inc. Power Partners list means a lot because Inc. went straight to the brands we work with and asked if they'd recommend us. Their answers put Exhibit Happy by Steelhead on this list,” says Sean Combs, CEO and President of Exhibit Happy by Steelhead.“Our clients see us as a partner versus a vendor. We'll keep building every exhibit around the results our clients require and have come to expect from us. It's an expectation we welcome.”

Clients rate their experience with Exhibit Happy by Steelhead 9.89 out of 10, and many of those relationships span years and multiple shows. Past work with SMA America and Beyond (formerly Beyond Meat) shows what that looks like on the show floor.

At a past RE+, the largest clean energy trade show in North America, Steelhead partnered with SMA America on a 50x40 booth that supported more than 70 SMA team members. With previous exhibit partners, the SMA team had been flying in early and staying late to finish its booths on its own. Steelhead started planning nine months out and walked the team through the fully built booth at its facility in advance. By show time, the SMA team could fly in the day before, with the booth ready when they arrived.

“They're incredibly creative. They listen. They adapt. And they always push for what's possible,” said SMA America's VP of Marketing and Communications. Read the full SMA America case study.

Beyond is a longtime client. As its U.S. trade show program grew, the team needed one partner to manage creative, logistics, and execution. Steelhead built a rental exhibit model that let Beyond refresh its booth each year while reducing waste and controlling costs. From booth design and pre-show planning to installation, dismantle, and storage between shows, Steelhead managed the full program.

“Steelhead operates like an extension of our internal team. Their reliability, proactiveness, and responsiveness have made them a trusted partner,” said Beyond. Read the full Beyond case study.

“Making the Inc. Power Partners list for the fourth year in a row is meaningful because our clients put us there. This recognition comes from what they say about working with us, and that is the only scorecard that matters in our business,” says Lance Randall, Chief Revenue Officer of Exhibit Happy by Steelhead.“It belongs to our team, who treat every client's brand on the show floor like it's their own.”

The Power Partner recognition caps a milestone year. In 2026, Exhibit Happy by Steelhead celebrated 30 years in business and was named to EXHIBITOR Magazine's 2026 FindIt Top 40, Event Marketer's 2026 Fab 50, and the 2026 Inc. 5000.

For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of honorees, visit .

About Exhibit Happy by Steelhead

Founded in 1996 and celebrating 30 years in business in 2026, Exhibit Happy by Steelhead is a Las Vegas-based event marketing and exhibit agency specializing in custom rental exhibits. The company helps brands create high-impact trade show experiences while reducing the waste, cost, storage, and reinvention challenges of traditional exhibit ownership. Exhibit Happy by Steelhead is the first B Corp certified exhibit house in North America and holds EcoVadis recognition, placing it in the top 35 percent globally for sustainability performance. Learn more at exhibithappy.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Elizabeth Martinez

Exhibit Happy by Steelhead

+1 702-405-0190

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Exhibit Happy by Steelhead Named to Inc.'s 2026 Power Partner Awards News Provided By Exhibit Happy by Steelhead Productions October 20, 2026, 13:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.