Sovereign Financial Group Opens RIA Infrastructure To Independent Advisors, Unveils 2-Brand Model For Clients & Advisors

Sovereign Financial Group introduces two distinct brands: Sovereign Advisors for individuals and families, and Sovereign Advisor Solutions for financial advisors and RIA firms.

Sovereign Advisors serves individuals and families, while Sovereign Advisor Solutions supports financial advisors and RIAs pursuing independence and growth.

- Charles“Chuck” Failla, CFP®, Founder and CEO, Sovereign Financial Group

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sovereign Financial Group, Inc., a national wealth management firm with more than $1 billion in assets under management (as of September 30, 2026), and 20 affiliated advisors, today announced a new public-facing brand structure designed to serve two distinct audiences: individuals and families seeking comprehensive financial advice, and financial advisors and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firms seeking the infrastructure and support to operate independently.

The firm has rebranded its client-facing business as Sovereign Advisors, with a new website at sovereignadvisors and a sharpened brand promise:“Planning First. Fiduciary Always.” At the same time, Sovereign Advisor Solutions has introduced a redesigned website at sovereignadvisorsolutions for advisors, breakaway teams, and independent RIAs evaluating how to build, affiliate, or operate their firms.

“For years, Sovereign has been building two very different capabilities under the same broader organization,” said Charles“Chuck” Failla, CFP®, founder and CEO.“Our clients want a trusted advisor who can help coordinate the many pieces of their financial lives. At the same time, financial advisors come to us looking for independence, infrastructure, and support. Giving those audiences two distinct brands allows us to speak much more directly to what each of them actually needs.”

Sovereign Advisors: Planning First. Fiduciary Always.

Sovereign Advisors is now the primary brand for individuals and families. Its planning-first approach grounds investment decisions in each client's goals, cash flow, timeline, and obligations. Services extend beyond portfolio management to financial planning, tax planning and preparation, estate planning coordination, insurance analysis, lending, and cash management. The firm's Virtual Family Office approach coordinates all of it around one shared strategy. Clients can work with their existing tax and legal professionals or access Sovereign's nationwide network of CPAs and estate attorneys, in-person or virtually. Sovereign Advisors is the public-facing brand of Sovereign Financial Group, Inc., which remains the SEC-registered legal entity providing advisory services.

Sovereign Advisor Solutions: A Clearer Destination for Financial Advisors

Sovereign Advisor Solutions, a division of Sovereign Financial Group, Inc., is the destination for advisors interested in affiliating with Sovereign, going independent, or tapping into its infrastructure. Centered on“Independence Your WayTM,” the platform covers compliance, trading, technology, planning, tax and estate planning, client support, operations, marketing, and other back-office functions.

Advisors can operate as part of the Sovereign Advisors brand, retain their own brand while affiliating with Sovereign's RIA infrastructure, or access selected services to support an independently operated practice. That flexibility matters for established RIA owners who no longer want to build and staff every operational function themselves, and for advisors managing less than $100 million, whose options are narrowing as larger custodians and platforms raise their minimums. Sovereign's platform was built for exactly that segment.

“There are advisors and RIA owners across the country who want to remain independent and retain control of their businesses, but they don't necessarily want to own every piece of the machinery required to run them,” Failla said.“We've invested heavily in the people, technology, compliance, operations, and specialized resources behind an advisory firm. If an RIA wants to bolt onto Sovereign and use us as the infrastructure and back office behind its growth, we absolutely want to have that conversation.”

The“goRIA” approach supports advisors leaving brokerage or captive environments with the infrastructure of a full RIA, built for solo advisors and smaller teams. Failla hosts the goRIA podcast, produced in partnership with InvestmentNews, which follows advisors making the move to independence.

Individuals and families should visit sovereignadvisors. Advisors, RIA owners, and breakaway teams should visit sovereignadvisorsolutions.

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About Sovereign Advisors

Sovereign Advisors is the client-facing financial planning and wealth management brand of Sovereign Financial Group, Inc., an SEC-registered investment adviser with more than $1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2026. It serves individuals and families nationwide through a planning-first approach. Learn more at sovereignadvisors.

About Sovereign Advisor Solutions

Sovereign Advisor Solutions provides advisors and RIA firms with flexible pathways to independence and the infrastructure needed to run an independent practice, under the Sovereign Advisors brand or their own. Learn more at sovereignadvisorsolutions.

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Charles“Chuck” L. Failla, CFP®

Sovereign Financial Group, Inc.

+1 203-883-6006

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Sovereign Financial Group Opens RIA Infrastructure to Independent Advisors, Unveils 2-Brand Model for Clients & Advisors News Provided By Sovereign Financial Group, Inc. October 20, 2026, 13:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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