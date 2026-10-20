Dussehra Celebration: PM Modi Calls To Unite Against Nation's Enemies

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami on Tuesday, a strong call has been issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for national unity against forces that undermine India's honour, dignity, social harmony and cultural heritage.

These elements-those who harm the country's prestige, sow division in society and nurture hatred toward its culture-have been identified as the true enemies of the nation, the Prime Minister said.

"Our ancient seers taught us -- all political parties, all institutes to be united against enemies," he added.

The message was clear in highlighting the urgent need for collective resolve and strength.

Citizens are urged to recognise and confront the adversaries of 'Maa Bharati' (Mother India).

Vijayadashami, a festival that celebrates the triumph of good over evil, provides the ideal moment to reaffirm this commitment and strengthen the spirit of national solidarity.

Addressing the gathering after offering salutations, Prime Minister Modi said, "On Vijayadashami, I offer my salutations at the feet of Lord Ram, Mother Janaki, and Bajrang Bali (Lord Hanuman). I extend my heartfelt wishes for Vijayadashami to all my countrymen."

He added that every corner of India today is filled with the spirit of Lord Ram, with Ramlilas being staged in villages and cities across the nation.

These performances, he noted, keep the ideals of Lord Ram alive and proclaim the end of tyranny while affirming the triumph of eternal truth over falsehood.

PM Modi emphasised that India's faith in Lord Ram spans thousands of years and is rooted not merely in the defeat of Ravana but in the unparalleled ideals Lord Ram offered to humanity.

"Lord Ram faced so many difficulties in his life, but he never left the path of truth and policy," the Prime Minister said.

He recalled that Lord Ram showed neither joy at gaining the throne nor sorrow at going to the forest, and that he upheld dharma through every crisis.

In the forest, Lord Ram embraced Nishadraj and honoured Mother Shabari, setting standards of compassion, kindness, love and harmony.

Upon returning to Ayodhya, Lord Ram established a Ram Rajya that remains the benchmark of good governance-free of discrimination and ensuring justice and equal opportunity for all.

Particular emphasis has been placed on the vision articulated during the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi said.

That vision charts a clear path; moving from 'Ram' (the Divine) to the 'Rashtra' (the Nation), and from the 'Dev' (the Deity) to the 'Desh' (the Country).

The statement expresses firm confidence that this transformative journey will be fulfilled if the people remain united in purpose.

The call frames national integrity as inseparable from cultural pride and social cohesion.

Division and cultural hostility are portrayed not merely as social problems but as direct threats to the nation's foundations.

By identifying these challenges clearly and pledging collective action, the message seeks to inspire a renewed sense of duty among citizens.