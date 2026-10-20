Regarding Initiation And Convocation Of The Meeting Of Holders Of Notes (ISIN LT0000135840), Aiming To Extend The Maturity Date Of The Notes Due To Timing Mismatch Between Expected Cash Flows Of The Company And Maturity Date

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB“Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (hereinafter, the“Company”) hereby informs that on its initiative of 20 October 2026, the trustee of holders of notes of the Company, ISIN LT0000135840 (hereinafter, the“Notes”), CSC (Sweden) AB (hereinafter, the“Trustee”) has decided to convene the Noteholders' Meeting, as it is established in item 19 of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes, which will take place on 12 November 2026, at 10:00 (EET, Vilnius time) (hereinafter, the“Meeting”).

The Meeting is being convened because the expected timing of receipt of part of the proceeds from the Company's ongoing divestment processes does not correspond to the maturity date of the Notes. Therefore, in order to align the redemption date of the Notes with the projected cash flow schedule, the Company proposes to the Meeting that the maturity date of the Notes be extended from 4 December 2026 to 4 December 2027 and to increase the annual interest rate on the Notes to 10 per cent for the extended period from 5 December 2026 to 4 December 2027 (or until their earlier redemption, should the Notes be redeemed before 4 December 2027).

Detailed information regarding the Meeting, the reasons thereof, its venue, possible advance voting in the Meeting, provision of the respective information to the Trustee, proposed draft decisions, their reasoning and regarding other questions is provided in the attached document.

The Company also invites holders of the Notes to participate in remote webinars, taking place on 29 October 2026, during which the management of the Company will present the decisions to be adopted in the Meeting and answer the questions of the Noteholders. Times of the webinars as well as registration links:



Webinar in Lithuanian: 29 October 2026 10:00 (EET, Vilnius time), Webinar in English: 29 October 2026 11:00 (EET, Vilnius time),

The Company notes that, as at the date of publication of this notification, the proposed amendments to the terms and conditions of the Notes have not been approved and are subject to the resolutions of the Meeting being convened. Pending their approval (if approved), the existing terms and conditions of the Notes shall remain in force.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

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Attachment

Notice regarding Noteholders meeting (AEI decision) (2026 10 20) (EN).pdf