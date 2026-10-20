Coinshares XBT Provider Digital Securities - Notice Of Approval Of Delisting Application And Last Trading Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From: CoinShares XBT Provider AB (publ) (the“”)Artillerigatan 6,114 51 Stockholm,Sweden

To: The Security Holders (as defined below)

Cc: The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c. (the“ Trustee”)

8th Floor

100 Bishopsgate

London EC2N 4AG

Attention: the Manager, Commercial Trusts (TC:205928)



20 October 2026

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO SECURITY HOLDERS





Re: Nasdaq Stockholm approves Issuer's application for delisting of its Digital Securities from Nasdaq Stockholm

We refer to the base prospectus dated 12 March 2026, relating to the Issuer's Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issuance of Digital Securities (the“ Programme”). We also refer to the trust instrument between the Issuer and the Trustee dated 25 April 2025 as amended and supplemented by the supplemental trust instrument dated 12 March 2026 (the“ Trust Instrument”).

Capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Trust Instrument.

We further refer to the notice of Compulsory Redemption to Security Holders dated 22 September 2026 (“ notice of Compulsory Redemption”), pursuant to which the Issuer:

(a) gave prior notice that in accordance with Condition 10.1(a) (Compulsory Redemption on Termination) of the Digital Securities that it has determined that all Digital Securities issued under the Programme are to be Redeemed compulsorily (the“ Redemption”), and

(b) designated 9 November 2026 as the Compulsory Redemption Date in respect of the Redemption of all of the Digital Securities under the Programme.

The relevant Digital Securities are as listed in the notice of Compulsory Redemption and“ Security Holders” means the holders of such Digital Securities.

The Issuer's rationale for the Redemption is as set out in the notice of Compulsory Redemption.

1. Delisting and Last Trading Day



As part of the Redemption process, the board of directors of the Issuer resolved to apply for the delisting of the Issuer's Digital Securities from Nasdaq Stockholm. On 20 October 2026, Nasdaq Stockholm approved the delisting application.

The last day of trading in Issuer's Digital Securities on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be on 4 November 2026. The delisting of Issuer's Digital Securities on Nasdaq Stockholm is therefore expected to take effect after close of market on 4 November 2026. The aforementioned dates are indicative only and are subject to change.

2. Single Digital Currency Tracker Certificates or Basket Certificates



For the avoidance of doubt, nothing in this notice shall affect the Single Digital Currency Tracker Certificates or Basket Certificates (namely, CoinShares XBT Bitcoin Tracker One (ISIN: SE0007126024), CoinShares XBT Bitcoin Tracker Euro (ISIN: SE0007525332), CoinShares XBT Ether Tracker One (ISIN: SE0010296574) and CoinShares XBT Ether Tracker Euro (ISIN: SE0010296582)), issued by the Issuer and relating to the base prospectus dated 17 September 2026, as guaranteed by CoinShares Capital Markets (Jersey) Limited.

3. Other



This notice of Delisting and Last Trading Day is governed by English law and is given by CoinShares XBT Provider AB (publ) as Issuer. The Issuer approved the delisting of Digital Securities by resolutions dated 25 August 2026.

For further information, please contact:....

CoinShares XBT Provider AB (publ)





DISCLAIMER: This notice of Delisting and Last Trading Day contains important information which should be read carefully. If any Security Holder is in any doubt as to the action it should take, it is recommended to seek their own financial and legal advice.

Nothing in this notice of Delisting and Last Trading Day constitutes or contemplates an offer of, an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell any security in any jurisdiction and participation by a Security Holder in any circumstances in which such participation is unlawful will not be accepted.

The distribution of this notice of Delisting and Last Trading Day in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this notice of Delisting and Last Trading Day comes are required by the Issuer to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.