Autumn Hues Over The Mountain: A Cultural Journey To Niushou Mountain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NANJING, China, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Golden autumn descends on Jinling, as summer heat fades away and cool, crisp air fills the clear skies. Nestled in the city, the blessed land of Niushou Mountain Cultural Tourism Zone is where serene mountain-and-water zen landscapes blend seamlessly with a millennium-old cultural legacy. By day, visitors wander up the winding paths through tranquil woods, admiring osmanthus blossoms while climbing higher. Unfolding before them is a picturesque autumn scene of rolling hills, winding waters and lingering zen charm, making the mountain an elegant landmark for fall outings and cultural immersion.

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Autumn Scenery: Changing Views With Every Step

Ascending along Tianque Road from the foot of the mountain, visitors are greeted by the sweet fragrance of osmanthus pervading the hills. The route passes through Buddha's Summit Square, Buddha's Summit Holy Land and Buddha's Summit Temple, where rich osmanthus scent mingles with forests dyed in autumn colors, offering ever-changing vistas at every turn. Along the hike, visitors can experience classic relaxing activities such as singing bowl sound therapy and Baduanjin qigong, embracing peace and nature amid the woods. Here, one may either sit still to take in the mountain scenery, or stroll through the forest and pause wherever the heart leads.

Cultural Legacy: Literary Gatherings at Niushou

In autumn, Niushou Mountain becomes an open-air classroom worthy of slow exploration. This golden season will see the launch of the Niushou Mountain × Dunhuang Culture Week. Fan Zaixuan, a mural restoration expert from the Dunhuang Academy, will visit the mountain to share stories of dedication and craftsmanship behind the preservation of desert murals.The Niushou Twelve Lectures regularly host distinguished speakers: Peng Kaiping will delve into the psychology and emotions of modern people from the perspective of positive psychology. More scholars in literature, history and philosophy will take the stage later, exchanging insights on life philosophy and sharing anecdotes of history and culture.

Light and shadow add extra charm to the autumn mountain. The scenic area has partnered with 500px by Visual China to launch the "One Mountain, One World: Capturing Niushou Through Light and Shadow" Photography Competition, open to submissions worldwide. The morning glow over Buddha's Summit Pagoda and the zen spirit amid osmanthus shadows are all moments worth capturing and framing.The "Seeking Autumn in Eastern Chan" immersive activity will also unfold along the ancient mountain trails, unlocking interactive experiences among historical relics. During the Double Ninth Festival, a 3.6-kilometer hike through the layered forests allows visitors to climb high and take in the full autumn splendor of Jinling at a glance.

Smart Tour: Intelligence by Your Side

The scenic area offers year-round free audio guides accessible simply by scanning a QR code. The "Niu Xiaochan" AI tour guide is available 24/7, weaving together stories of each scenic spot with large language model technology. The service is completely free and requires no reservation, covering all key locations including Buddha's Summit Front Garden, Eastern Chan Mind Journey, Buddha's Summit Temple and Buddha's Summit Pagoda.

Admire osmanthus blooms, engage in philosophical discussions, climb to great heights, and pay homage to sacred sites. This autumn, Niushou Mountain stands vivid and gentle, with rolling green hills as its backdrop and a millennium-old cultural heritage as its soul. One mountain holds ancient charm; one autumn unfolds the beauty of rivers and mountains. This fall, step into Niushou Mountain and embrace an autumn date where humanity and nature live in perfect harmony.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Shen, Tel: 86-10-63074558