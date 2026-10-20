Kajeet Launches Partnerlink To Remove The Friction From Selling Iot Connectivity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partner portal built on Kajeet Advisor delivers on-the-spot quoting, same-day approval, and real-time visibility into recurring revenue

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kajeet, a provider of intelligent connectivity, today announced Kajeet PartnerLink, a new partner experience that gives resellers, managed service providers (MSPs), and OEM partners a single place to learn, quote, register deals, build co-branded marketing, and track revenue in real-time. PartnerLink is available today, and partners who register deals through the platform earn premium margins on those opportunities.

PartnerLink builds directly on Kajeet Advisor, the company's guided quoting tool, and is the latest step in Kajeet's mission to make the IoT connectivity business more simple for the organizations that buy connectivity and for the partners who sell it.

“Partners told us the hardest part of selling connectivity wasn't the customer; it was the process,” said Don Mech, VP of Sales.“PartnerLink gets that out of the way. A partner can now quote a deal on the spot, register it, and see what it's worth to them without waiting.”

Across the technology industry, partner programs have long been friction-laden. Selling for multiple providers often means separate portals, mandatory training and certification before a first deal, and quotes that sit in someone else's inbox while a customer waits. Kajeet re-evaluated the partner experience from the ground up and built PartnerLink to remove that friction. No longer just a place to register a deal, PartnerLink is where partners can understand Kajeet's full portfolio, quote a specific solution, answer customer questions, and see the economics of their pipeline as it happens.

Kajeet Advisor, built into the partner workflow

With Kajeet Advisor embedded in PartnerLink, partners can produce an accurate quote on the spot instead of emailing a channel manager and waiting for a response. A partner working with an 18-location franchise owner, for example, can enter that opportunity into Advisor and have a quote ready to hand-deliver the same day. The same guided, self-service approach that Kajeet has brought to customers through Advisor and the Sentinel® platform now extends to every partner conversation.

What PartnerLink delivers



Comprehensive view of every lead, account, and customer, in a single dashboard.

Built-in quoting with Kajeet Advisor, so partners can scope and price solutions without leaving the platform.

Deal registration with premium margins, so registered opportunities are protected and pay more.

Monthly recurring revenue visibility, showing earnings on every location, every month, plus any services partners add on top.

Custom co-branded marketing, with templates that automatically apply a partner's logo to collateral and short presentations for Kajeet solutions. A Learn tab with on-demand education and training resources on Kajeet's portfolio, available whenever partners need them.

Because Kajeet connectivity is billed by location and by month, every opportunity creates recurring revenue for the partner. PartnerLink makes that revenue visible and predictable, so partners can see not only what they have closed, but what their revenue future looks like.

Availability

PartnerLink is available now to resellers, MSPs, and OEM partners. Once approved, partners need no training or certification to begin registering deals and generating quotes. Kajeet's existing deal-registration entry point now routes directly into PartnerLink.

Partners interested in joining can apply at .

About Kajeet

Kajeet delivers intelligent connectivity for today's connected world. Powered by the Sentinel® platform, we turn connectivity into real-time insight-unifying connected device ecosystems with purpose-built intelligence that makes operations smarter, faster, and more reliable. Trusted by public sector, healthcare, and enterprise teams, Kajeet helps organizations operate with clarity and confidence. To learn more, visit kajeet.com.

Media Contact

Ashley Samuels, VP of Marketing

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