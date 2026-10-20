NAFA Announces Winners Of Inaugural 2026 Fleet Safety Awards

This year's top honor, the No. 1 Platinum Fleet Safety Award, was awarded to Saia LTL Freight, recognizing its exceptional performance and leadership in fleet safety. The Platinum designation represents the highest level of achievement in the program, recognizing organizations with comprehensive, well-established safety programs supported by leadership, measurable results and continuous improvement.

The 2026 Platinum Fleet Safety Award recipients, ranked in order, are:

“Safety is fundamental to every successful fleet operation, and these inaugural award winners are demonstrating what it means to make safety a priority at every level of their organizations,” said Bill Schankel, CAE, CEO of NAFA.“From leadership commitment and driver engagement to training, technology and measurable results, these fleets are setting an example for the industry. We're proud to recognize their achievements and help advance our shared goal of ensuring every driver makes it home safely, every day.”

The awards were presented today, on October 19, at NAFA's Fleet Safety Symposium in National Harbor, Maryland, where fleet professionals gathered to explore practical strategies, emerging technologies and best practices for strengthening safety culture, reducing risk and improving fleet performance.

Part of NAFA's 100 Best recognition programs, alongside the 100 Best Fleets and Green Fleet Awards, the Fleet Safety Awards recognize organizations based on the strength, maturity and effectiveness of their fleet safety programs. Developed by fleet safety professionals, the award criteria evaluate multiple facets of fleet safety management, highlighting practices that can serve as benchmarks for organizations across the industry.

In addition to the Platinum honorees, NAFA recognized organizations across three additional designation levels, each reflecting a meaningful level of achievement in fleet safety.

Gold – Excellence in Fleet Safety

Recognizing organizations demonstrating exceptionally strong, mature safety programs with consistent policies, training, accountability and measurable results.



96th Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management

Atwell LLC

City of Alexandria, VA Fleet Management

City of Long Beach, CA

City of Moreno Valley, CA

County of Ventura GSA Fleet Services

Essential Utilities

Fairfax County Department of Fleet Management

Metropolitan Utilities District

PCSI - Professional Contract Services Inc

State of Ohio Department of Youth Services Sysmex America, Inc.

Silver – Strong Safety Performance

Recognizing organizations with well-developed, effective fleet safety programs and an established commitment to safety performance.



AWP Safety

City of Atlanta, GA

City of Chesapeake, VA

City of Fort Lauderdale, FL

City of Richmond General Services Fleet Management

City of Toronto, Canada

Cox Fleet

El Paso Water

Petrobras

Roy Jorgensen Associates, Inc.

Spur Freight Services, Inc.

University of Virginia Facilities Management

Volkert, Inc. Williams

Bronze – Commitment to Safety Excellence

Recognizing organizations that have established the essential foundations of an effective fleet safety program and demonstrated a meaningful commitment to continuous improvement.



Davidson County Fleet Maintenance

Stanley Consultants WSSC Water



Together, these four recognition levels highlight achievement across the fleet industry while encouraging organizations to continue strengthening their safety programs and advancing industry-wide standards.

The 2026 Fleet Safety Awards program is sponsored by AssetWorks, FASTER Asset Solutions, FuelForce and Toyota Fleet.

For more information about the Fleet Safety Awards and this year's winners, visit .

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA is dedicated to creating efficient, sustainable, and safe fleets, ensuring that its members are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and support to drive excellence in fleet operations. NAFA's members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA's members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

For more information, please visit , and communicate with NAFA on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

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