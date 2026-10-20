Ovadia Law Group Successfully Resolves $2 Million Clawback Claim On Behalf Of Florida AHCA Clinic

Ovadia Law Group PA, Boca Raton

AHCA Clinics Face Challenges From Insurers

Abraham Ovadia successfully defends a Florida AHCA-licensed clinic against major insurer recovery claims, reaching a resolution with no admission of wrongdoing.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Abraham Ovadia represented a Florida clinic licensed under Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) that was sued by a major auto insurance company (Case No.: 8:26-cv-02413-TPB-AEP). The allegations included Civil RICO claims and asked for more than $2 million dollars to be paid back to the auto insurance company in what is known as a clawback lawsuit.The lawsuit involved claims that a licensed massage therapist performed treatment on PIP patients contrary to the Florida Statute 627.736. The lawsuit also alleged that the medical director at the clinic did not perform their statutory duties as outlined by Florida Statute Section 400.9935.Abraham Ovadia was able to resolve the Civil RICO lawsuit filed against the Florida chiropractor in federal court in under 60 days and before a response was due. The clinic disputed the allegations and admitted no wrongdoing as part of the settlement.Abraham Ovadia is an attorney with Ovadia Law Group, a Florida law firm representing healthcare providers and other clients in insurance-related disputes and litigation. His practice includes defending medical clinics, chiropractors, medical directors, and other healthcare businesses against insurer recovery claims and allegations involving healthcare billing and regulatory compliance.Ovadia Law Group operates offices in Boca Raton, Miami, Orlando and Fort Myers. The firm maintains an active digital presence, sharing insights and updates through its social platforms. To learn more about Ovadia Law Group, visit their website or call 855-633-3223 (855-NEED-ABE).

Denis Virguetti

Ovadia Law Group P.A.

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Ovadia Law Group Successfully Resolves $2 Million Clawback Claim on Behalf of Florida AHCA Clinic News Provided By Ovadia Law Group P.A. October 20, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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