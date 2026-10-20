The Global Intelligent Infrastructure Monitoring Market Is Projected To Exceed $19.6 Billion By 2030.

global intelligent infrastructure monitoring market Size

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The Business Research Company's The global intelligent infrastructure monitoring Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The intelligent infrastructure monitoring market is gaining significant attention as modern infrastructure demands smarter, more efficient management solutions. With increasing urban development and technological advancements, this market is set to experience remarkable growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, influential factors, and regional trends shaping the intelligent infrastructure monitoring landscape.

Intelligent Infrastructure Monitoring Market Size and Expected Growth

The market for intelligent infrastructure monitoring has expanded rapidly over recent years. It is projected to increase from $9.32 billion in 2025 to $10.84 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. This past growth has been driven by factors such as the deterioration of infrastructure assets, heightened demand for visibility into infrastructure conditions, growing maintenance needs, rising safety concerns, and significant investments aimed at modernizing critical infrastructure systems.

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Looking further ahead, the market is anticipated to soar to $19.58 billion by 2030, maintaining a strong CAGR of 15.9%. This projected surge is largely fueled by increasing emphasis on predictive maintenance methods, the necessity for early fault detection, expanding use of remote asset monitoring technologies, a growing focus on optimizing infrastructure lifecycles, and an amplified demand for real-time management of infrastructure performance. Key trends include broader deployment of real-time monitoring systems, more widespread adoption of predictive maintenance solutions, enhanced automated anomaly detection, integration of multimodal sensing technologies, and the rising popularity of centralized platforms for asset condition monitoring.

Understanding Intelligent Infrastructure Monitoring

Intelligent infrastructure monitoring involves the use of advanced monitoring tools combined with connected technologies to gather, analyze, and assess data related to the condition, functionality, and operational status of infrastructure assets. This approach facilitates early detection of faults, enables predictive maintenance strategies, and improves asset management by providing enhanced visibility, safety, and efficiency across vital infrastructure networks.

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Significant Investments Fueling Market Growth

One of the primary forces propelling the intelligent infrastructure monitoring market is the growing investment in smart city initiatives and infrastructure development. Smart city projects focus on the design, construction, upgrading, and integration of urban infrastructure through digital technologies, data analytics, and interconnected systems, aiming to boost efficiency, sustainability, resilience, and the quality of city services. Rapid urbanization is a key driver behind these investments, as expanding urban populations require modern and connected infrastructures to effectively manage transportation, utilities, public safety, and other essential services.

This surge in funding is fostering the adoption of intelligent infrastructure monitoring solutions by enabling the deployment of cutting-edge sensors, Internet of Things (IoT) networks, AI-powered analytics, and real-time data platforms. These technologies collectively enhance asset management, predictive maintenance, and operational efficiency. For example, in April 2026, Patent Professional Corporation-a US-based technology-focused law firm-reported that global IoT infrastructure spending for smart cities rose sharply from $130 billion in 2023 to $200 billion by 2025, representing an approximate annual growth rate of 25%. Such investments play a crucial role in driving the expansion of the intelligent infrastructure monitoring market.

Regional Market Insights for Intelligent Infrastructure Monitoring

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the intelligent infrastructure monitoring market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is set to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a thorough view of global market dynamics.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The global intelligent infrastructure monitoring market is projected to exceed $19.6 billion by 2030. News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 20, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, World & Regional



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