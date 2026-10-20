The Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor And Thyristor Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.3% CAGR

Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor and Thyristor Market Size

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The Business Research Company's The Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor and Thyristor Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) and thyristor market has seen significant expansion recently, driven by advancements in power electronics and increasing industrial applications. This sector is poised for continued growth as demand for efficient power switching and control devices rises across various industries worldwide. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, major regional trends, and important market segments shaping the future of this technology.

Current Market Size and Growth Projections for the Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor and Thyristor Market

The market for insulated gate bipolar transistors and thyristors has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $8.37 billion in 2025 to $8.94 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This rise during the historical period has been driven by a surge in demand for power electronic switching devices, expanding use of industrial motor drives, enhanced investments in power transmission infrastructure, broader adoption of uninterrupted power supply systems, and rising need for high-current semiconductor components.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to sustain strong momentum, reaching $11.43 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3%. Key factors contributing to growth in the forecast period include expanding applications in high-voltage power conversion, increased deployment of renewable energy systems, accelerated electrification of transportation infrastructure, and a growing focus on efficient power management. Additionally, investment in advanced power semiconductor technologies is set to further boost market expansion. Prominent trends over the coming years will involve wider acceptance of higher voltage IGBT and thyristor devices, increased demand for high-power and high-current switching solutions, the development of more efficient power semiconductor products, integration of cutting-edge thermal management technologies, and rising requirements for highly reliable power semiconductor modules.

Understanding Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors and Thyristors

An insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) is a type of power semiconductor device engineered to effectively control and switch high voltage and current levels within electrical circuits. It blends the high input impedance characteristic of a MOSFET with the substantial current-carrying capability of a bipolar transistor. In contrast, a thyristor is a four-layer semiconductor component that, once triggered, remains in a conducting state until the current flowing through it falls below a predefined holding threshold. Both devices are essential for managing power flow efficiently in a wide range of industrial and commercial applications.

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Electric Vehicle Adoption as a Major Growth Driver for the Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor and Thyristor Market

The increasing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) is a significant catalyst fueling growth in the insulated gate bipolar transistor and thyristor industry. EVs are vehicles powered fully or partially by electric motors and rechargeable batteries, serving as alternatives to traditional internal combustion engine cars. This trend is gaining momentum largely due to government incentives, stricter emission standards, and a global push toward cleaner transportation solutions. As a result, demand for IGBTs and thyristors, which are critical for efficient power conversion, motor control, and battery charging in EVs, is rising sharply.

For instance, in January 2024, Kelley Blue Book, a US-based automotive data provider under Cox Automotive, reported that in 2023, approximately 1.2 million car buyers in the United States chose electric vehicles. This accounted for 7.6% of total vehicle sales, up from 5.9% in 2022. Such growth highlights the expanding market for power semiconductor devices tied to the increased adoption of electric vehicles.

Regional Market Growth and Outlook in the Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor and Thyristor Industry

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the insulated gate bipolar transistor and thyristor market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market report covers a broad range of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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The Global Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor and Thyristor Market Is Projected to Grow at a 6.3% CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 20, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, World & Regional



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