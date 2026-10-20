1907 Capital Selects Schulte Hospitality Group To Manage Canopy By Hilton And Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Central Loop

In the heart of Chicago's Central Loop, Canopy by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn offer two distinct stays under one roof, blending historic character with modern comfort, plus rooftop Mediterranean dining at Seville and all-day café and bar Amber & Brass.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 1907 Capital, an investment platform focused on acquiring, repositioning and operating distinctive lodging assets across North America announced the appointment of Schulte Hospitality Group (SHG) to manage the dual-branded Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop and Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Central Loop.The appointment is part of a broader investment and repositioning plan led by 1907 Capital to strengthen the property's commercial performance, guest experience and market positioning. Enhancements include more than doubling the hotel's private event space and upgrading its meeting rooms to better serve corporate and social events. The property is refreshing its food and beverage offering, including Seville, a rooftop Mediterranean restaurant, and Amber & Brass, a new ground-floor café, kitchen and bar offering coffee and breakfast in the morning and cocktails and small bites later in the day. The plan includes a renewed approach to marketing, revenue strategy and guest journey, with a greater emphasis on the property's architecture and history, central Chicago location and distinct food and beverage experiences.“Schulte brings the combination of operating discipline, commercial capabilities and lifestyle-hotel experience we were looking for as we enter the next phase of the property's business plan,” said Adam Pieczonka, Partner, 1907 Capital.“We are making targeted improvements within the asset and believe there is a meaningful opportunity to strengthen its position within the Chicago market, particularly with leisure and group guests. Schulte's Hilton experience, local market knowledge and integrated approach to revenue management, sales, marketing and operations make them a strong partner to execute that strategy.”Under the new management agreement, SHG will oversee day-to-day hotel operations as well as revenue management, sales and marketing. Its mandate is strengthening commercial coordination across the two brands while supporting the property's broader repositioning and investment program.“We are thrilled to partner with 1907 Capital,” said Sam Grabush, Chief Operating Officer of Schulte Hospitality Group.“The property has a compelling location, two strong brands and significant opportunity across its commercial strategy and guest-facing experience. We look forward to bringing Schulte's integrated marketing, commercial, and operational capabilities - across the property. By aligning revenue strategy, sales activation, on-property execution, and experience-driven amenities, we are confident we can unlock meaningful performance gains while delivering a differentiated and memorable guest experience in the Chicago market.”SHG brings deep expertise across the Hilton portfolio, combined with a specialized lifestyle platform and an integrated commercial engine designed to maximize guest experience and asset performance. The company aligns sales, revenue management, marketing, and distribution rather than treating them as separate disciplines. The Chicago market is particularly relevant because the company has operated and developed several assets, including The Hoxton Chicago, as well as branded hotels in the broader Chicago area. Schulte's dedicated Boutique + Lifestyle platform is purpose-built around the distinct needs of experiential hotels, combining high-touch operations with customized revenue management, marketing, local activations, food & beverage programming, and guest-experience development.SHG currently oversees a diverse global portfolio of more than 265 hospitality ventures, with deep experience operating full-service, select-service, lifestyle, and resort properties across leading brands including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG.[About 1907 Capital]1907 Capital is an investment platform focused on acquiring, repositioning and operating distinctive lodging assets across North America. The firm targets hotels with enduring value and clear operational upside, favoring control or significant influence positions that allow it to align ownership, operations, brand and talent around a shared business plan. 1907 Capital combines flexible capital, hands-on asset management and operating expertise to create long-term value through disciplined execution. The firm is based in Miami, Florida. For more information, visit .[About Schulte Hospitality Group]Schulte Hospitality Group is a premier hospitality management and development company, overseeing a global portfolio of more than 265 hotels, restaurants, and related hospitality ventures with a team of over 12,000 team members. Founded in 1999 by generations of passionate hoteliers, Schulte is one of the industry's most respected operators, with a diverse portfolio spanning leading global brands as well as distinctive independent and lifestyle properties. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, with an office in London, Schulte is known for delivering data-driven topline and bottom-line results for owners while elevating guest experience and building strong on-property leadership teams. For more information, visit .

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1907 Capital Selects Schulte Hospitality Group to Manage Canopy by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Central Loop News Provided By Schulte Hospitality Group October 20, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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