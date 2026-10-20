Honors-Trained Dentist Mckay Butler Puts People Before Teeth In Longmont

Dentist and family pose in front of Twin Peaks Family & Cosmetic Dentistry sign in Longmont, CO

Twin Peaks Family & Cosmetic Dentistry in Longmont, CO

Twin Peaks Family & Cosmetic Dentistry - Dental Verified, Score 97

At Twin Peaks Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, a father of four pairs Invisalign, implants and sedation with early hours and a 97/100 Dental Score.

- Dr. McKay Butler, Twin Peaks Family & Cosmetic DentistryLONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At Twin Peaks Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, Dr. McKay Butler practices with a simple conviction: a dental visit should start with the person in the chair. Dr. Butler earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery with high honors from the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry. He is a general dentist at this family and cosmetic practice on Dry Creek Drive, where advanced equipment and a wide variety of treatments come with comfort and flexibility that keep patients coming back. The practice holds a 97/100 Dental Score and a 4.7-star average across 308 patient reviews.A Philosophy Built Around PeopleDr. Butler is a father of four and husband to his wife, Annalisa, and he understands the importance of quality care. That understanding shapes his guiding principle. Dr. Butler strives to“treat people, not teeth” through modern, comprehensive and esthetic dental tools and techniques. The goal of building lasting relationships along with healthy, beautiful smiles runs through the practice.That approach is especially visible in how the team cares for anxious patients. People who have long dreaded the dentist describe leaving calm and relaxed. Patients living with anxiety or depression have praised the staff as understanding and nonjudgmental, with a team that recognizes how mental health can affect dental care and meets people with genuine compassion. Patients also credit the team with making care fit their lives. They describe a patient who was seen in and out within a tight 45-minute window so she could reach a meeting on time, and staff who clearly explain dental claims and insurance details. Hygienists offer practical tips on brushing and flossing to support healthy habits between visits.Honors Training and a Commitment to LearningDr. Butler's clinical foundation was laid at the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry in San Francisco, California, where he graduated with high honors and joined the school's honor society. During his education he also began playing an active role in the Academy of General Dentistry. That early engagement set a pattern that continues today. Dr. Butler spends considerable time each year on continuing education, staying current on updated trends and technology in both dentistry and orthodontics. In the office, advanced equipment helps patients reach their ideal smile quickly, accurately and, above all, safely.Signature Services Under One RoofTwin Peaks provides preventive, restorative, cosmetic and emergency dental care, so most patients can have their needs covered without visiting multiple dentists. Routine exams, X-rays and cleanings form the backbone of the family dentistry program, protecting teeth and gums over the long term. For patients who want straighter teeth, the practice offers Invisalign orthodontic treatment, also known as clear braces. Dr. Butler personalizes the process with his treatment methods and dental technology, helping align and straighten teeth in a quicker and less apparent way. For those ready for a bigger change, the Smile Design service begins with a comprehensive oral health assessment. A personalized plan follows, which may combine teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, dental implants or other cosmetic procedures.Patients often arrive wanting help with chips, extreme wear, gaps or discoloration. In these cases Dr. Butler often recommends veneers, which, when done correctly, can be strong and lifelike and can rejuvenate both function and confidence. Consultations for veneers are free. For missing teeth, dental implants replace the entire tooth structure, root included. They integrate with the jawbone to help prevent bone loss and provide a stable base for replacement teeth. The practice also performs wisdom teeth extractions, using X-rays beforehand to determine the best method. Sedation dentistry offers a path back to care for people who have avoided the dentist for years. For urgent needs, the team does everything it can to provide same-day care rather than leaving patients to wait days for an appointment elsewhere.Comfort, Access and Real ValueThe patient experience includes thoughtful extras: blankets, pillows, headphones and music, lip balm, monitors, facial towels and more. Young patients have the practice's Cavity Free Club, part of a family-friendly commitment to patient-first care at every age. Patients without dental insurance can join the in-house Membership Club, which provides savings on all dentistry in the office. Flexible financing options help patients fit needed treatment into their budgets. New patients who book their first exam and cleaning receive a complimentary Sonicare toothbrush.The schedule suits early risers and working families. The office opens at 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, closing at 3 p.m., and runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, so patients can often fit an appointment in before work. The practice is located at 1325 Dry Creek Drive, Suite 206, in Longmont. New patients can reach the team at 720-438-4343, and existing patients can call 303-774-8300.Rooted in Colorado LifeOutside the office, Dr. Butler embraces the Colorado lifestyle around his practice. He hikes around the state with his family, coaches little league or soccer with his kids, and enjoys snowboarding, surfing and working on the latest home project.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat dental services does Twin Peaks Family & Cosmetic Dentistry offer?The practice provides preventive, family, restorative and cosmetic dentistry, including cleanings, crowns, dental implants, Invisalign, veneers, emergency dentistry and sedation options.Where is the office located?The office is located at 1325 Dry Creek Drive, Suite 206, Longmont, Colorado 80503.Does the practice provide emergency dental care?Yes. The practice provides emergency dentistry and works to accommodate patients who need prompt treatment for urgent dental problems.Does the practice provide dental care for families?Yes. The practice provides personalized dental care for adults and children, including preventive services, dental exams, cleanings and restorative treatment.What are the office hours?The office is open Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed Friday, Saturday and Sunday.What if I don't have dental insurance?Patients without insurance can join the practice's Membership Club to save on all dentistry in the office. Flexible financing options are also available.About Twin Peaks Family & Cosmetic DentistryTwin Peaks Family & Cosmetic Dentistry is a family and cosmetic dental practice at 1325 Dry Creek Drive, Suite 206, in Longmont, Colorado, where Dr. McKay Butler, DDS, cares for patients. The practice offers preventive, restorative, cosmetic and emergency care, including Invisalign, veneers, dental implants and sedation dentistry, guided by Dr. Butler's aim to treat people, not teeth. It holds a 97/100 Dental Score and a 4.7-star average across 308 patient reviews.For more information about Twin Peaks Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, visit twinpeaksdentist.Verified Dental profile:Longmont dentists on Dental: co/longmont/Dental:

Dental Newsroom

Dental

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Honors-Trained Dentist McKay Butler Puts People Before Teeth in Longmont News Provided By Dental October 20, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.