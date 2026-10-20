2026 NMSDC® Annual Conference & Exchange Unites Business Leaders to Drive Lasting Community Impact Across Los Angeles

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- *** MEDIA ADVISORY ***2026 NMSDCAnnual Conference & Exchange Unites Business Leaders to Drive Lasting Community Impact Across Los AngelesAs thousands of business leaders, entrepreneurs, corporate executives and supplier inclusion professionals gather in Los Angeles for the 2026 NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange, the conference will extend its impact beyond business connections and economic opportunity through a series of community service initiatives designed to strengthen local communities and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs.Reflecting the conference theme, Drive Growth for Shared Prosperity, attendees will have the chance to support Los Angeles small businesses, students, entrepreneurs and families through hands-on volunteer initiatives designed to expand opportunity and strengthen communities throughout the region.Hosted in partnership with Amazon, Pihlstrom Consulting Group, LLC, Inclusive Action, and Dream Center LA, the conference's Community Service Zone will offer multiple ways for attendees to make a tangible difference while helping advance economic mobility and community resilience.What: NMSDC Community Service Zone & Future Founders LabCommunity impact activities include:.Assembling emergency preparedness business kits that will be distributed to small businesses throughout Los Angeles County, helping entrepreneurs access critical recovery and preparedness resources..Supporting efforts that connect local entrepreneurs with business coaching, legal resources, capital access information and other tools that help small businesses grow and thrive..A food drive benefiting Dream Center LA, which serves thousands of individuals and families facing hardship throughout the region.."Shirts to Support," an initiative that transforms donated t-shirts into reusable care bags filled with essential items for individuals experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable populations..The Future Founders Lab, an interactive entrepreneurship experience that will engage more than 50 high school students from the Inglewood Unified School District, providing exposure to business development, digital marketing, artificial intelligence and entrepreneurial pitching.When:Community Service Zone Hours:.Monday, October 26 | 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. PT.Tuesday, October 27 | 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. PTFuture Founders Lab:.Wednesday, October 28 | 2:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PTWhere: Los Angeles Convention Center1201 South Figueroa StreetLos Angeles, Calif.Community Service Zone: Booth 1309Future Founders Lab: Room 408AMedia RSVP: Media can RSVP at....About the National Minority Supplier Development CouncilNMSDC is the nation's largest nonprofit organization focused on minority-owned supplier business development. Through certification, business development and market-driven engagement, NMSDC connects businesses to opportunities to compete, helping strengthen supply chains, foster innovation and support long-term economic growth across the American economy. Learn more at nmsdcPRESS CONTACT:Al BetancourtNMSDC Public Relations...571-405-4288

Drew Schneider

National Minority Supplier Development Council

+1 212-944-2430 ext. 117

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2026 NMSDC® Annual Conference & Exchange Unites Business Leaders to Drive Lasting Community Impact Across Los Angeles News Provided By National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) October 20, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.