Immune Boost Capital Invests In Orthrus Therapeutics To Advance Antigen-Specific Immune Tolerance For Autoimmune Disease

IBC Founding Principal Dr. Sai Nandi to join the Orthrus Board as an observer and serve on its Scientific Advisory Board

- Dr. Sai Nandi, Founding Principal of Immune Boost CapitalLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Immune Boost Capital (IBC), the venture investment arm of the Arthritis National Research Foundation (ANRF), today announced its investment in Orthrus Therapeutics, a company developing a new class of precision therapies for autoimmune disease with a strong focus on rheumatoid arthritis.Spun out of Boston Children's Hospital, Orthrus is building an antigen-specific immune tolerance platform designed to address the root cause of autoimmune disease rather than broadly suppressing the immune system.The platform uses VHH-conjugates to selectively suppress the disease-driving T cells responsible for autoimmune attack, while simultaneously expanding regulatory T cells that help restore the body's natural immune balance. The approach additionally targets pathogenic B cells to suppress production of disease-causing antibodies while leaving the patient's broader antibody repertoire intact. This dual mechanism has the potential to deliver sustained disease control without the infection risk and side effects associated with today's broad immunosuppressive therapies.The funds will support Orthrus as it advances its technology and builds out its platform for autoimmune indications.The investment reflects IBC's mission-driven model: backing breakthrough science with the potential to change the lives of patients with rheumatic and autoimmune diseases. As a philanthropic evergreen fund, IBC reinvests returns into future innovation, creating a self-sustaining engine for impact investing that keeps capital working for patients over the long term.“For decades, the playbook for autoimmune disease was simple: suppress the immune system, manage the symptoms, accept the trade-offs. That era is ending,” said Dr. Sai Nandi, Founding Principal of Immune Boost Capital.“The next generation of therapies isn't about dampening immunity - it's about reprogramming it. Orthrus' approach of selectively suppressing disease-driving T cells while expanding regulatory T cells restores tolerance instead of blunting defense, and it is one we are highly excited about. The field is shifting from chronic management to the real prize: durable remission, and the possibility of giving patients their lives back, not just their lab values.”As part of the investment, Dr. Nandi will join the Orthrus Board of Directors in an observer capacity and serve on its Scientific Advisory Board, bringing IBC's deep focus on immune-mediated diseases and its close connection to the patient and research community.“Building a company in autoimmune disease takes more than capital, and IBC brings something few investors can offer: a deep network of subject matter experts, operators, drug developers, and patient advocacy groups across the autoimmune community,” said Harvey Lodish, Co-Founder, Orthrus Therapeutics.“That network will help us sharpen our clinical strategy and keep the patient voice at the center of our work. We look forward to working with Sai and his team as we build Orthrus Therapeutics into a company that delivers durable immune tolerance for patients.”If successful, Orthrus' approach could offer patients a path beyond chronic immunosuppression toward lasting remission, with fewer side effects, fewer treatment burdens, and a better quality of life.About Immune Boost CapitalImmune Boost Capital (IBC) is the venture investment arm of the Arthritis National Research Foundation (ANRF). Through its mission-driven evergreen fund, IBC invests in companies advancing transformative therapies and technologies for rheumatic and autoimmune diseases, with returns reinvested to fund the next generation of innovation. Beyond capital, IBC builds companies: through the IBC Venture Studio, its team works hand in hand with founders and academic spinouts to shape strategy, operations, and go-to-market, helping translate promising science into enduring ventures. By pairing venture discipline with a patient-first mission, IBC aims to accelerate the path from promising science to meaningful patient outcomes. Learn more atAbout Orthrus TherapeuticsOrthrus Therapeutics is developing VHH-drug conjugates (VDCs) to restore antigen-specific immune tolerance, with an initial focus on T cell-driven autoimmune diseases. Founded on technology from Boston Children's Hospital, the company is developing a precision immunotherapy platform for autoimmune disease with the potential for immune reset, long-term remission, or even cures. Learn more at

Jenny Dunne

Arthritis National Research Foundation

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Immune Boost Capital Invests in Orthrus Therapeutics to Advance Antigen-Specific Immune Tolerance for Autoimmune Disease News Provided By Arthritis National Research Foundation October 20, 2026, 13:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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