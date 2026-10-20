MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Little Jamaica RV Resort in Littlefield Arizona offers a great escape for RV travelers and Snowbirds with direct river access and its own hiking trails.

- Blake ChildsLITTLEFIELD ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RV travelers now have a new destination RV Resort located in Littlefield Arizona. Little Jamaica RV Resort, sits halfway in between Los Angeles Calif. And Salt Lake City, Utah on a ridge over the Virgin River. The resort's natural beauty is highlighted by its own hiking trails, stunning waterfalls and unique access to the virgin river. Little Jamaica RV Resort is a great hang for the weekend with family or friends, monthly stays for snowbirds, or RV travelers Just passing through for the night.As we built this park, our goal was to preserve the natural beauty of the area labeled for many years as Little Jamaica. A quality RV resort for active lifestyle travelers of any age, stated Blake Childs the resorts manager.Little Jamaica RV Resort is a full‐hookup RV park with amenities like showers, laundry, and a general store, located at 3868 E Farm Road, Littlefield, AZ 86432, just off I‐15 in Littlefield, AZ.Little Jamaica RV Resort offers a breathtaking escape with its picturesque views and relaxing atmosphere along the Virgin River.Book now atFollow us on Instagram @littlejamaicarvOrContact Blake Childs(725) 340-2990...

Blake Childs

Little Jamaica RV Resort

+1 725-340-2990

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Little Jamaica RV Resort in Littlefield Arizona is Now Open News Provided By Little Jamaica RV Resort October 20, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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