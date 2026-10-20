Astrix Acquires Daelight Solutions Continuing To Enhance Its Pharmaceutical Technology Services Portfolio

Astrix

Acquisition strengthens Astrix's Veeva Vault capabilities and expands its clinical, regulatory, and quality consulting expertise across life sciences.

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Astrix, a leader in delivering innovative solutions through specialized pharmaceutical technology services, today announced the acquisition of Daelight Solutions, a leading clinical, regulatory, and quality consulting firm serving the life sciences industry. Daelight brings specialized expertise in Veeva Vault implementations & data migrations, strengthening Astrix's ability to help clients modernize technology and improve regulated operations.The acquisition builds on Astrix's established pharmaceutical technology consulting business and expands its capabilities across clinical, regulatory, and quality operations. Daelight's experience in Veeva Vault and its understanding of the business processes and compliance requirements that support regulated operations complement Astrix's existing services.“Life sciences companies need technology partners who understand both their systems and the regulatory requirements that shape their operations,” said Dale Curtis, CEO of Astrix.“Daelight brings specialized domain expertise, including expertise in Veeva technologies, that expands our capabilities and helps us address a broader range of client needs. This acquisition reflects our continued investment in services that help life sciences organizations solve complex challenges and improve business performance.”Expanding Veeva Vault, Clinical, Regulatory, and Quality ExpertiseVeeva Vault plays an increasingly important role in how life sciences companies manage regulated content, clinical processes, and business operations. Implementing these platforms or migrating data from legacy systems requires more than technical expertise. It demands an understanding of workflows, data, and the regulatory requirements that govern how systems are used.Daelight brings experience in Veeva Vault implementations and validated migrations, along with expertise in clinical, regulatory, and quality processes. These capabilities strengthen Astrix's ability to guide clients through complex technology initiatives while maintaining compliance and minimizing disruption to business operations.The combined expertise will help clients align technology investments with their clinical, regulatory, and quality objectives. Astrix will leverage Daelight's domain expertise and experience to support Veeva-related initiatives.Greater Value for Life Sciences ClientsThe acquisition expands Astrix's ability to address technology and operational challenges across the life sciences industry. By combining platform expertise with domain knowledge of clinical, regulatory, and quality processes, Astrix strengthens its ability to help clients connect technology implementation with the business requirements those systems are designed to support.Daelight's clinical, regulatory, and quality capabilities also strengthen Astrix's consulting services beyond individual technology platforms. This expertise is particularly relevant for organizations seeking to modernize systems, improve regulated workflows, and maintain compliance as business processes and technology environments evolve.“Joining Astrix gives us the opportunity to bring Daelight's expertise to more life sciences organizations and expand the support we provide to our clients,” said Barry O'Hagan, CEO of Daelight Solutions.“Our team understands the technology and business process challenges that come with regulated environments. We look forward to building on that experience as part of an organization with a broader range of life sciences consulting capabilities.”Building on Astrix's Growth StrategyThe acquisition reflects Astrix's continued investment in specialized pharmaceutical technology services. Founded by scientists to address complex challenges facing the life sciences industry, Astrix has expanded its consulting capabilities to meet the evolving technology and operational needs of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.Daelight adds focused expertise in Veeva Vault, clinical, regulatory, and quality consulting that complements Astrix's broader service portfolio. Together, the organizations will be better positioned to help clients implement and optimize technology platforms, strengthen regulated business processes, and advance digital transformation initiatives.As the life sciences industry continues to evolve, Astrix remains focused on helping clients navigate complex technology decisions and improve operational performance.About AstrixAstrix is the global leader in delivering innovative strategies and solutions to the life sciences industry. Powered by world-class people, proven processes, and advanced technology, Astrix partners with clients to drive measurable improvements in business performance, scientific advancement, and clinical outcomes-ultimately driving towards a goal of improving quality of life. Founded by scientists to address the industry's most complex challenges, Astrix provides a growing portfolio of strategic and technical services that deliver immediate impact while enabling long-term digital transformation. Our deep expertise spans strategic planning, data strategy, AI/ML readiness and technologies, lab informatics, and modern clinical operations and eClinical platforms so we can successfully deliver solutions that have high impact and drive better outcomes for everyone.About Daelight SolutionsDaelight Solutions is a life sciences technology consulting firm that helps pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies address complex information management and technology challenges. The company specializes in Veeva Vault consulting, validated data and content migrations, technology implementation, program management, and business process optimization in regulated environments. A decade of successful GxP-validated migrations, integrations and implementations of Veeva solutions have earned Daelight the coveted Veeva Vault Premier Services Partner and Certified Migration status with Veeva.

Robert Patterson

Astrix

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Astrix Acquires Daelight Solutions Continuing to Enhance its Pharmaceutical Technology Services Portfolio News Provided By Astrix October 20, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry



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