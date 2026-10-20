Suniel Shetty's Belated Wish For 'Border' Co-Star Sunny Deol: Stay The Rock-Solid Man You Are

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty penned a belated birthday wish for his 'Border' co-star Sunny Deol.

On Tuesday, Suniel took to his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and called the 'Gadar' actor a 'wonderful, warm-hearted and a rock-solid man.'

Suniel dropped a photo with Sunny from their time shooting 'Border' and accompanied it with the caption, "A day late with the wish Sunny Pa... but never a day short of love and respect for you! Stay the wonderful, warm hearted and rock solid man you've always been. More strength more happiness and all my love to you... always @iamsunnydeol (sic)."

On Monday, Sunny's son and actor Karan Deol penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his father as he turned a year older on 19 October.

Expressing his gratitude to his father for his guidance, Karan shared,“Happy Birthday, Papa! So lucky to have you by my side. From all the laughs we share to everything you've taught me, every moment with you is special. Love you always."

Many others from the industry penned lovely wishes for Sunny on his special day.

Filmmaker Siddharth P. Malhotra wrote on his official handle,“Happy happy birthday, Sunny Sir @iamsunnydeol To a true hero, a true legend, an incredible father, a wonderful son, a great friend, and above all, a genuinely beautiful human being.”

“Sir, there is something truly special about you. It's not just me who feels this way, but everyone who gets the privilege of working with you. People don't just admire you; they fall in love with you. The entire unit falls in love with you! Your warmth, your simplicity, your kindness, and the person you are make everyone want to go that extra mile for you. That's the magic of your personality, and that's what makes you so special,” he went on to add.