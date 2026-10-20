Bengal: Kirti Azad Says His Party Office Vandalised In Burdwan City

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 20 (IANS) Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad on Tuesday alleged that his party office was vandalised and the MP's nameplate on the door of the office has been removed.

The MP also posted pictures of his vandalised office on social media.

He claims that his letterhead and stamps in the office have been stolen. The allegation is directed at the BJP-backed goons. He also urged West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to take note of the matter and intervene.

"I had mentioned in my tweets that there is no rule of law in #WB. Goons of @BJP4Bengal have ransacked my office and taken my official documents, stamp, and letterheads. Dear @cmowbgov, please take note. This is not the way to fight political battles. I challenge you to a live, face-to-face debate," the MP wrote on social media.

Kirti Azad's office in the Curzon Gate area of ​​Burdwan city. The office was locked for several days. According to local sources, the MP's nameplate was seen lying in a dustbin next to the office. Kirti, MP from Burdwan-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency, posted that picture on social media.

A political row has erupted over the incident. Pro-Mamata Trinamool Congress leader Debu Tudu alleged, "A group of miscreants in the name of BJP vandalised the MP's office."

Expressing his anger, he said, "When everyone is united on the day of Puja, we are saddened by such incidents. There was no such culture in Bengal."

He also said that a complaint will be filed with the police.

However, the BJP has denied the allegations of the MP or the local Trinamool leadership. The party's district secretary, Debajyoti Sinha Roy, said, "BJP has nothing to do with this incident. BJP does not believe in vandalising anyone's party office or bookstore."

He said that the truth of the incident will come out only after examining the CCTV footage of the area. If the investigation proves that any BJP worker is involved in this incident, then the party will take action against him, said the party leader.