Congress Leader Attacks BRS Workers Over Effigy, Threatens To 'Bury Them'

Telangana State Fisheries Corporation Chairman and Congress leader Mettu Sai Kumar on Tuesday said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers were "only attacked today" and will be "buried next time". He was speaking after he and his supporters allegedly assaulted the BRS workers with wooden sticks over a Dussehra effigy in Hyderabad.

Clash Over Dussehra Effigy

The clash broke out at Sitharambagh Grounds in the Old City area of Hyderabad, where BRS workers had gathered to burn a Ravana-themed effigy of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The effigy depicted former Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) as Lord Rama aiming an arrow at Revanth Reddy.

Upon receiving information about the demonstration, Sai Kumar and his supporters reached the grounds and allegedly launched an attack on the BRS workers with sticks to prevent the effigy from being burnt. Visuals of the assault recorded by locals showed the Congress leader and his aides thrashing the opposition workers, with the video circulating widely across social media platforms.

'Next Time We Will Bury Them'

Justifying the assault, Sai Kumar accused the opposition of indulging in provocative politics and asserted that former Chief Minister KCR could never be equated to a deity. "This is once again the dirty politics of the BRS party in the state. How can KCR become Lord Rama? He is the Ravana of the state. He pushed the state into huge debts. Today we only attacked them; next time we will bury them. If BRS workers consider KCR as God, they should keep his photo in their houses and perform pooja. We will not spare anyone if they indulge in such acts," Sai Kumar told reporters.

Police Intervene, Investigation Underway

Police personnel rushed to the spot soon after the altercation was reported, brought the situation under control, and took the accused into custody.

Reacting to the incident, Hyderabad Police said, "We are currently investigating the matter." (ANI)

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