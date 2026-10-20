Asian Para Games: India's Hokato Hotozhe Secures Shot Put Bronze
Hokato Hotozhe Clinches Shot Put Bronze
India's Hokato Hotozhe clinched the bronze medal in the men's shot put F56/F57 final with a best throw of 14.65m, earning 999 Raza points at the ongoing Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday. Iran's Yasin Khosravi won gold with a Games-record effort of 15.25m, while Saudi Arabia's Haidr Salamh secured silver with 14.97m. India's Soman Rana finished fourth with a throw of 13.80m.
Hotozhe improved on his fourth-place finish in 2022 to clinch bronze in the men's shot put F56/F57 event with a throw of 14.65m, improving his previous best by 1.17m. Meanwhile, India's Soman Rana finished fourth with 942 points, after winning bronze in the 2022 edition with a throw of 14.42m.
Nishad Kumar's Record-Breaking High Jump Gold
Earlier, India's para-athletics star Nishad Kumar clinched the gold medal in the men's high jump T47 event, clearing 2.04 metres to set a new Games Record at the 5th Asian Para Games, Aichi-Nagoya 2026.
Nishad delivered an impressive performance in the event, securing the top podium finish with his record-breaking jump and adding another gold medal to India's campaign at the continental para-sport competition.
The achievement highlights Nishad's continued excellence in para-athletics and strengthens India's presence in the high jump discipline at the international level.
His gold-medal-winning performance and new Games Record marked a significant achievement for the Indian contingent at the Games.
(ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment