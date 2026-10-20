CJP Leaders Challenge Custody Extension In Delhi High Court Plea

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have approached the Delhi High Court challenging a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM)'s order extending their judicial custody till October 21. Their counsel sought an urgent hearing of the plea.

The petition challenges the October 19 order passed by SEM Ritu Raj at Mandir Marg police station, which extended their custody by two days. The two leaders were produced before the magistrate after completing five days of judicial custody.

Grounds for Custody Extension

The investigating officer had sought a further five-day extension, citing apprehensions of a breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity. While allowing the Police application, the magistrate observed that the police had placed material on record raising concerns about the possibility of a breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity.

The court also observed that Das and Ranka had breached bonds executed on October 11 before the Special Executive Magistrate, South-West District, and subsequently committed a breach of peace in the present case. The magistrate said their assurance that they would not repeat the alleged offence did not inspire confidence in view of their conduct and the material submitted by the investigating officer.

The court referred to their past conduct and concerns regarding protests at areas that had been de-notified as protest sites.

Defense Argues for Release

Advocate Abhik Chimni, along with Pushp Sharma, appeared for the two leaders and sought their release. The defence submitted that they would not repeat the alleged offence and argued that there was no apprehension of any further violation.

Their counsel also submitted that the two leaders had not issued any calls for protests after October 10 and had individually gone to Jantar Mantar.

Court Scrutinizes Sureties

The magistrate directed the defence to file written submissions within two days, with an advance copy to be provided to the investigating officer. The court also directed the two leaders to furnish fresh sureties after raising concerns about the suitability of those presented.

During the inquiry, the magistrate noted an apparent mismatch between the photograph on the bond and the Aadhaar card of one surety, Teerath, who, according to the order, could not produce another valid identity document and gave unsatisfactory answers. The other surety, Mannu Raj Anand, was unable to provide basic details of Das, including his parentage and address, as recorded in the surety bond, the court noted.

The magistrate further observed that the inquiry raised concerns about the sureties' ability to ensure the presence of the two leaders before the court.

On October 14, the SEM court had remanded Das and Ranka to five days of judicial custody. (ANI)

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