Saudi Ambassador, Aoun National Cultural Association Study Expanded Cultural Partnerships

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) - Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan Saud met on Tuesday with the Aoun National Cultural Association to explore cultural cooperation and institutional partnerships.

Saud pointed to the historic ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, specifically noting the value of collaborative initiatives between the Aoun National Cultural Association and its Saudi counterparts.

He hailed the association's youth empowerment efforts, including seminars and training programs designed to prepare young people for the job market, while praising His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership in safeguarding Jordan's stability and stability. He also commended the Jordanian people's unity and solidarity with their leadership.

Aoun Association Board Chairman Assad Azzam outlined the society's mission to promote Jordanian heritage and national awareness. He noted that the visit aimed to build partnerships through the association's "Arab Track Committee," which documents the historic contributions of Arab leaders, governments, and armed forces.

The Aoun National Cultural Association thanked the ambassador for the warm reception and constructive dialogue, noting the meeting opens new avenues for shared cultural growth.

Azzam presented an honorary plaque to the ambassador in recognition of his efforts to deepen bilateral ties.

//Petra// HA