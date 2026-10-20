Three Jordan University Employees Face Embezzlement Charges Over JD120,000 Losses

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) - The Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (IACC) prosecutor charged three Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) employees with embezzlement after investigations uncovered financial losses exceeding JD120,000.

The prosecutor ordered the 15-day detention of three electrical department employees, including one retiree, at the Marka Correctional and Rehabilitation Center pending further investigation.

The case is part of a broader series of corruption files previously referred by the IACC to the Public Prosecution for legal action.

//Petra// HA