Three Jordan University Employees Face Embezzlement Charges Over JD120,000 Losses
Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) - The Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (IACC) prosecutor charged three Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) employees with embezzlement after investigations uncovered financial losses exceeding JD120,000.
The prosecutor ordered the 15-day detention of three electrical department employees, including one retiree, at the Marka Correctional and Rehabilitation Center pending further investigation.
The case is part of a broader series of corruption files previously referred by the IACC to the Public Prosecution for legal action.
//Petra// HA
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