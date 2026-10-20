Jordanian Mobile Bakeries In Gaza Produce Over 69 Million Loaves Since January 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) -- The Jordanian mobile bakeries in Gaza have produced over 69 loaves of bread between January 2025 and October 14th, 2026, according to the World Central Kitchen (WCK), which oversees the bakeries' operations in Gaza.

Upon Royal directives, Jordan dispatched three Jordanian mobile bakeries to Gaza as part of a Jordanian initiative to ensure continuous supply of bread and meet the daily needs of residents across Gaza.

The production capacity of each mobile bakery is around 70,000 loaves of bread daily.

The first mobile bakery started operations in January 2025, while two more mobile bakeries were dispatched in December 2025. The bakeries are operated by WCK, which is an international non-governmental organization that provides meals and food assistance to populations affected by conflicts and disasters worldwide.

//Petra// AO