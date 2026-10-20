His Excellency (H.E.) Ambassador Eshete Tilahun Held Meeting With Chair Of The European Union (EU) Political And Security Committee (PSC) Her Excellency (H.E.) Ambassador Lene Mandel Vensild

H.E. Ambassador Eshete Tilahun held meeting with Chair of the EU Political and Security Committee (PSC) H.E. Ambassador Lene Mandel Vensild.

Ambassador Eshete held productive discussion with Ambassador Vensild, Chair of the Political and Security Committee (PSC) of the European Union on 19 october 2026. During the meeting, Ambassador Eshete briefed Ambassador Vensild on current developments in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa.

He highlighted Ethiopia's commitment and ongoing efforts to promote peace, security and stability in the region. He also underscored the important role of the European Union in supporting stability and development in the Horn of Africa region.

Ambassador Vensild reaffirmed European Union's readiness to support the people and Ethiopian Government in their efforts to transform the country.

Both sides reiterated their shared desire to strengthening the EU–AU and EU-Ethiopia partnership through continuous dialogue and consultation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels.