More Than 1 In 4 Talent Acquisition Leaders Would Block AI Agents From Applying To Jobs, Recruitics Survey Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recruiters lose nearly 9 hours a week screening applicants who turn out to be unqualified, duplicate, or misrepresenting themselves

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruitics, the talent acquisition platform for companies where hiring never stops, today released The State of AI in Hiring for 2027, a report assessing how the influx of AI is impacting enterprise talent acquisition teams. Based on a survey of talent acquisition leaders at large U.S. companies, the report finds that more than one in four would block AI agents from applying to jobs on a candidate's behalf, while citing that recruiters are already losing nearly nine hours a week to applications that turn out to be unqualified, duplicate, or misrepresenting themselves.

“AI will keep showing up on both sides of hiring, from candidates and from employers,” said Adam Stafford, chief executive officer of Recruitics.“The employers who come out ahead will be the ones who stop fighting AI-assisted applications and start managing them. That means a two-funnel approach that verifies who is applying, gives agent traffic a lane of its own, and allows recruiters to spend their time focused on surfacing the best possible candidate.”

Inside the AI Application Surge

Applications are up, and the increased volume is often AI-assisted. More than seven in 10 leaders (71%) say applications per role rose over the past 12 months, and 74% believe more than a quarter of applications contain AI-generated or AI-assisted content. Accuracy is also decreasing, with 77% reporting a rise in candidates overstating their skills or experience.

Employers have not settled on how to handle applications submitted by agents. Asked how their organizations should respond, 35% would allow agent applications but flag them, 27% would block them outright, 18% would build an experience specifically for agents, and only 18% would treat them the same as human applicants.

The cost of the surge lands on recruiters. Seven in 10 leaders (70%) say a recruiter loses six or more hours a week to applicants who turn out to be unqualified, duplicate, or misrepresenting themselves, and 24% say more than 10 hours. On average, lost time due to screening costs recruiters about nine hours a week or more than one day in a 40-hour week.

Most teams believe they are already catching applicants early, but confidence and efficiency don't always line up. More than eight in 10 (85%) are somewhat or completely confident that their process identifies which candidates are real and qualified before recruiter time is spent. The leaders who are completely confident also report the most time lost out of any group, at 9.7 hours a week.

Addressing the Surge

Nearly every team already runs AI somewhere in their hiring process (97%), most often for resume screening and ranking (73%) and interview scheduling (61%). However, heavier AI use is not saving recruiter time. In fact, teams using AI in four or more parts of the process estimate losing 10.4 hours per recruiter each week, compared with 7 hours lost for teams using AI in three or fewer parts of the process.

Verification remains the common factor for spending and trust. Over the next 12 months, 70% of respondents plan to increase spending on AI screening and matching, and 53% plan to increase spending on identity and fraud verification. When asked which hiring signals leaders trust more than they did two years ago, leaders favored live interviews, followed by internal referrals and verified employment data. The only signal to lose trust was the cover letter, as AI-assisted content makes written materials harder to read as a signal.

“The conversation about AI in hiring is moving faster than many employers can keep up with,” said Jennifer Clifford, senior vice president of marketing at Recruitics.“Talent acquisition leaders are the ones absorbing the increased volume of applications resulting from AI, and they told us the tools have moved faster than the processes around them. Hearing directly about their concerns and how they're trying to solve them is what lets us be a strategic partner that helps them navigate the changing landscape ahead.”

The findings come as employers evaluate how to manage growing volumes of AI-assisted applications without losing qualified candidates. The full report is available at recruitics.com/the-state-of-ai-in-hiring-2027.

About The State of AI in Hiring for 2027

The State of AI in Hiring for 2027 was conducted online by Centiment on behalf of Recruitics in September 2026. The survey polled 159 talent acquisition decision-makers at U.S. organizations with 5,000 or more employees, all at the director level or above and responsible for or involved in talent acquisition, across industries including technology, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and financial services. Percentages are rounded to the nearest whole number. The complete methodology is available in the full report.

About Recruitics

Recruitics is the talent acquisition platform for companies where hiring never stops. We connect intelligence, talent acquisition, and candidate conversion to help you find the people your business needs more efficiently, while continuously evolving with how talent discovers work and how hiring gets done. More than 400 enterprise organizations across healthcare, logistics, retail, and beyond trust Recruitics to reach and convert talent across 100+ countries. For more information, visit recruitics.com.

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