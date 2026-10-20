Kite Hill Recognized As A 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner For The Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual Inc. Power Partner Award recognizes B2B companies that provide essential services and expertise to help entrepreneurs and businesses grow

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Hill, an award-winning integrated communications agency for B2B and tech companies, has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B companies that have demonstrated a track record of helping entrepreneurs and businesses navigate the challenges of building and growing a company. From hiring and compliance to technology, infrastructure, fundraising, marketing, and more, these partners provide expertise and services that enable businesses to operate, scale, and pursue their ambitions.

“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”

"Meaningful growth starts with authentic storytelling and trusted collaboration, and we're proud to help B2B brands tell their stories in impactful ways," said Tiffany Guarnaccia, Founder and CEO of Kite Hill. "This recognition reflects the passion of our team, the results we deliver and the strong partnerships we've built with our clients, and we're honored to receive it for the second consecutive year.”

Over the past year, Kite Hill has evolved its communications and PR offerings for B2B and tech leaders, integrating AI speed execution and surface insights that make communications more measurable. In July, Kite Hill launched Integrated Comms Intelligence, a reporting framework that tracks brand performance across earned media, social and AI search. The agency has also continued to grow its team of seasoned B2B communications experts and has led award-winning campaigns for clients in adtech, cybersecurity, data, and energy.

For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of honorees, visit .

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Inc. Power Partner Awards program?

The Inc. Power Partner Awards is an annual program that recognizes B2B companies that provide essential services and expertise to help entrepreneurs and businesses grow. Honorees have a track record of supporting business owners across areas such as hiring and compliance, technology, infrastructure, fundraising, and marketing.

Why was Kite Hill named a 2026 Power Partner Award winner?

Inc. recognized Kite Hill as one of the leading B2B partners supporting entrepreneurs and businesses across the country. The award reflects the agency's strong client partnerships and its work helping B2B and tech brands tell their stories in impactful ways.

Is this the first time Kite Hill has received this recognition?

No. The 2026 award is Kite Hill's second consecutive year as an Inc. Power Partner Award winner.

What types of companies does Kite Hill work with?

Kite Hill partners with B2B and tech businesses, from startups and scaleups to Fortune 500 companies. Recent standout campaigns have supported clients in adtech, cybersecurity, data, and energy.

What does this recognition mean for Kite Hill's clients?

It reflects the strength of the partnerships Kite Hill has built with its clients and the team's commitment to authentic storytelling and trusted collaboration. The recognition reinforces Kite Hill's focus on helping B2B and tech brands tell their stories in impactful ways, backed by integrated strategy, AI-enabled workflows, and measurable reporting through Integrated Comms Intelligence.

About Kite Hill

Kite Hill is an award-winning integrated communications agency partnering with B2B and tech businesses to engage audiences, build brand reputation, and drive growth. We collaborate with innovative brands, from startups and scaleups to Fortune 500 companies, delivering effective messaging through brand strategy, meaningful content, media relations, events, and digital experiences. Our services include digital experiences, personal branding, strategic paid media, and specialized B2B influencer support. Kite Hill has been recognized as one of the "Top Tech Specialist PR Agencies," "Most Powerful PR Firms," and a "Top 50 PR Firm in America" by the Observer and one of "America's Best PR Agencies" by Forbes.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Contact: ....