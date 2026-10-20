77S Reframes High-Rise Living In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)approaches Dubai real estate through a clear focus on architecture, technology, lifestyle, and long-term value. Its flagship 77S development in Business Bay brings residential, commercial, retail, wellness, and recreational environments together within a 138-meter tower. This approach has received recognition from, with 77S named the 2026 winner in. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Rising 34 storeys above ground, 77S has been conceived as a vertical community that brings residential living together with wellness, recreation, and lifestyle amenities.

The development includes 281 residential apartments, 33,000 square feet of commercial office space, 6,120 sq ft of retail space, and more than 40,000 sq ft of areas dedicated to recreation, wellness, and community life.

Its Business Bay location places residents within walking distance of the metro station, while Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are approximately five minutes away by metro or car. The tower is also adjacent to a public park on two sides, with views toward the Water Canal and Burj Khalifa.

Within the residences, 3.9-meter ceilings create a strong sense of volume, while selected spaces extend to double-height 7.8-meter ceilings. Floor-to-ceiling glass panels define the exterior, and semi-furnished apartments feature Siemens kitchen appliances. Smart-home automation systems provide seamless control over lighting, climate, security, and connected appliances.

The residential offering ranges from apartments to limited penthouses and Independent Sky Villas. The penthouses incorporate generous layouts, outdoor jacuzzis, and controlled-color glass designed to give residents greater flexibility over privacy and interior ambiance.

At the upper end of the residential collection are six Independent Sky Villas. These residences include private entrances and elevators, private infinity pools, sky backyards, and dedicated maid and driver rooms, together with views of Dubai's skyline, Burj Khalifa, and the Water Canal.

This variety reflects the developer's broader client philosophy. 77 Shades of Green structures its approach around individual objectives, whether a buyer is considering a home for personal use, an investment, or portfolio growth. Consultations can address unit selection, layouts, views, accessibility, payment structures, and investment considerations, followed by support with documentation, registration, payment coordination, and handover.

One of 77S's defining concepts is Al Ghaf Sky Park on the 30th floor. The temperature-controlled, 20,000 sq ft elevated green space is suspended eight meters within the building and introduces landscaped areas alongside yoga and meditation spaces, a running track, mini-golf, recreational facilities, an outdoor sky cigar lounge, a kids' play area, and pet playgrounds.

A further 40,000-square-foot gym floor dedicated to sports and leisure activities expands this lifestyle focus. It includes a 12,000-sq-ft indoor and outdoor fitness and wellness club, a 300-square-meter infinity pool, sports courts, a 270-meter running track, children's facilities, co-working spaces, an art gallery, and a library lounge.

The development also incorporates practical services designed around daily urban living, including guest and valet parking, 24/7 security and reception, electric-vehicle charging stations, bike storage, in-house cleaning services, and eight elevators using facial-recognition technology.

Environmental considerations are integrated into the development through energy-efficient LED lighting, optimized HVAC and building systems, smart technologies, water-saving fixtures, efficient irrigation, and landscaped green areas. EV charging is provided across the parking levels, with one entire parking level dedicated to electric vehicles.

During construction, the developer works with consultants and contractors on responsible material use, waste management, and compliance with applicable Dubai environmental and sustainability requirements. Durable materials have also been selected with energy consumption, maintenance, and lifecycle performance in mind.

The project itself reflects the company's ability to manage complexity. 77 Shades of Green assumed responsibility for an existing development that had faced delays and required technical, contractual, financial, and regulatory restructuring. Rather than simply continuing the previous concept, the company restructured and rebranded the project as 77S, revisiting its design, construction strategy, amenities, quality standards, and market positioning while coordinating with authorities, consultants, contractors, legal advisers, and other stakeholders.

Through 77S, 77 Shades of Green presents its interpretation of contemporary Dubai living – one where residences, workplaces, retail, wellness, technology, landscaping, and recreation coexist within a single vertical environment. Its Luxury Lifestyle Awards recognition places the project within an international context while reflecting a development philosophy centered on quality, adaptability, and lasting value.