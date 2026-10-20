Digital DEWA Invites WETEX 2026 Visitors To Explore Its Latest Solutions In AI And Digital Infra
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), is participating in the 28th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2026). At Dubai Electricity and Water authority stand number A1, it is highlighting a range of the latest digital solutions and projects showcased by its subsidiaries, Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro Hub), InfraX and DigitalX. The solutions on display include advanced applications in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, AI video analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT) and audio-visual solutions, demonstrating how Digital DEWA's integrated ecosystem supports sustainable digital transformation and the development of smarter, more efficient and more resilient infrastructure. DEWA is organising WETEX 2026 from 20 to 22 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. The exhibition brings together government organisations, companies, investors, experts and decision-makers to showcase the latest technologies and solutions in energy, water, green development, digital transformation, AI, sustainability and other related sectors. Moro Hub Moro Hub is showcasing the Moro Hub AI Platform, an advanced cloud environment that enables governments and enterprises to develop and deploy AI applications without heavy infrastructure investments. Hosted in a sustainable green data centre in the UAE, the platform delivers high-performance GPU processing, pre-trained and customisable large language models (LLMs), low-latency inference engines and secure environments for collaboration and development, together with elastic scaling on demand, supporting UAE data sovereignty and compliance. Moro Hub is also presenting Moro Hub Cloud Services, which provide high-performance computing, storage and AI-ready environments on infrastructure hosted entirely within the UAE. The services combine sustainability, scalability and data sovereignty, with deployment models covering public, private and hybrid cloud. They are powered by renewable energy in Moro Hub's green data centres and offer advanced security, monitoring and incident response. Moro Hub is highlighting Moro Hub IPSP AI Video Analytics as well, which transforms surveillance into intelligent decision-making by monitoring, analysing and responding to threats in real time. Its capabilities include perimeter security, behavioural analysis and object detection, and it integrates with existing CCTV infrastructure, helping to enhance safety, compliance and operational efficiency across industries. InfraX InfraX is displaying its IoT solutions for smart cities and utilities, which bring together Smart Valves, People Tracking and Smart Utility Metering in a system built on real-time monitoring and intelligent automation. The solutions enable remote asset control, monitoring of utility consumption and real-time personnel tracking, and support predictive maintenance and optimised decision-making, improving service reliability and the efficiency of resource and operations management. DigitalX DigitalX is showcasing its Audio-Visual Solutions, designed for smart buildings, government entities, educational institutions and enterprise environments. The solutions provide scalable, user-focused systems and deliver integrated AV experiences that enhance communication, collaboration and operational efficiency across modern environments. Digital DEWA's participation in WETEX 2026 gives visitors, government entities, businesses and technology partners the opportunity to see first-hand practical solutions that connect AI, digital infrastructure and sustainability. These solutions respond to growing requirements in computing, data, smart cities and digital workplace experiences, supporting organisations' future readiness and accelerating their digital transformation efficiently and reliably. – Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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