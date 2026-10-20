Youth Empowerment Project Wraps Up Five Years Of Training, Employment Support

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra) -- The five-year "Najahna" youth empowerment project, implemented by Plan International with support from the Novo Nordisk Foundation, concluded Tuesday after providing young people with training, employment opportunities and support for entrepreneurship.

The closing ceremony, held under the theme "Najahna: Stories of Change, Partnerships and Future Prospects," highlighted participants' experiences and the project's contributions to training and economic empowerment. The event brought together representatives of government ministries, partner organizations, the private sector and young beneficiaries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Social Development Minister Wafa Bani Mustafa said empowering young people economically and socially is essential to achieving comprehensive, sustainable development, describing investment in their skills and participation as an investment in the future.

She said the ministry views empowerment as an integrated development approach that goes beyond providing assistance to building capacities and creating opportunities for individuals to become self-reliant. Such efforts contribute to more productive, stable and prosperous communities, she added.

Bani Mustafa stressed that linking education and training opportunities to labor market needs is critical to helping young people move from acquiring knowledge and skills to productive employment, decent work and active participation in development.

She also highlighted the importance of programs that remove barriers to youth participation, strengthen confidence and create supportive environments in which young people can make informed decisions about their futures.

The ministry places particular emphasis on empowering young women, expanding their access to education, training and employment, and strengthening their economic and social participation, she said.

Bani Mustafa noted that the success of development initiatives depends on their long-term impact and ability to bring tangible improvements to beneficiaries' lives.

She called for building on the project's experience and lessons learned to develop future initiatives that expand opportunities for young people and support national efforts toward more inclusive and sustainable development.

The minister expressed appreciation to the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Plan International and project partners, including the Norwegian Refugee Council, the Danish Chamber of Industry, the Royal Health Awareness Society and Includovate, alongside participating ministries and institutions.

Plan International Jordan Country Director Hamida Jahama said investing in young people, protecting girls' rights and strengthening their economic and social empowerment are essential to expanding future opportunities.

She said Najahna had translated these priorities into action through partnerships with government ministries, national institutions and the private sector to support access to decent employment.

Over its five-year implementation period, the project achieved tangible results in improving employment opportunities and supporting youth-led enterprises, she added.

Jahama attributed these achievements to cooperation among partners, which she said would help sustain the project's impact and contribute to development in Jordan.

For her part, Anne Petersen, Chief Operating Officer at Plan International Denmark, said Najahna had undergone extensive preparation and assessment before implementation. She explained that the program took several months to design and was reviewed and scientifically evaluated by specialized researchers and experts before receiving approval.

Petersen said the project's results exceeded its original targets, demonstrating its effectiveness in supporting and empowering young people.

Novo Nordisk Foundation representative Tine Welzel also welcomed the project's achievements, noting that she had followed its progress from the design stage through completion.

She praised its positive impact on young people's lives and thanked government institutions, private sector partners, participating youth and implementing organizations for their contributions.

The ceremony featured a visual exhibition documenting the project's five-year journey, along with entrepreneurial and development success stories illustrating its impact on participants.

//Petra// AJ