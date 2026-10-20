Futures Pitch Lower Tuesday
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures tracking Canada's main stock index inched lower on Tuesday as persistently high inflation, softer gold prices and worries stemming from trade tensions with the US weighed.
The TSX caved 247.72 points Monday to 35,928.63. The benchmark index retreated from a three-week high on Monday, after September's domestic inflation data?came in above the Bank of Canada's upper limit
The Canadian dollar eked higher 0.3 cents to 71.18 cents U.S.
December futures gave back 0.1% Tuesday morning.
Traders raised their bets for a Bank of Canada interest rate hike next week, and are now pricing in nearly an 85% chance of a quarter-point increase
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange inched up 1.41 points Monday to 846.71.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stock futures were mixed on Tuesday, with artificial intelligence-linked names coming back under selling pressure following a mostly higher session on Wall Street.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 22 points, just clearing breakeven, early Tuesday to 52,204.
Futures for the S&P 500 sank 16.25 points, or 0.2%, to 7,718.25.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite faltered 199.5 points, or 0.7%, to 29,525.
Micron Technology and Sandisk fell more than 2% and 3%, respectively. Seagate Technology, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices were all down about 2%. CoreWeave shed more than 4%.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.3% Tuesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng returned from a long weekend to drop 1.3%.
Oil prices popped $5.84 to $109.50 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices backpedaled $20.00 to $4,140.10 U.S an ounce.
Futures tracking Canada's main stock index inched lower on Tuesday as persistently high inflation, softer gold prices and worries stemming from trade tensions with the US weighed.
The TSX caved 247.72 points Monday to 35,928.63. The benchmark index retreated from a three-week high on Monday, after September's domestic inflation data?came in above the Bank of Canada's upper limit
The Canadian dollar eked higher 0.3 cents to 71.18 cents U.S.
December futures gave back 0.1% Tuesday morning.
Traders raised their bets for a Bank of Canada interest rate hike next week, and are now pricing in nearly an 85% chance of a quarter-point increase
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange inched up 1.41 points Monday to 846.71.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stock futures were mixed on Tuesday, with artificial intelligence-linked names coming back under selling pressure following a mostly higher session on Wall Street.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 22 points, just clearing breakeven, early Tuesday to 52,204.
Futures for the S&P 500 sank 16.25 points, or 0.2%, to 7,718.25.
Futures for the NASDAQ Composite faltered 199.5 points, or 0.7%, to 29,525.
Micron Technology and Sandisk fell more than 2% and 3%, respectively. Seagate Technology, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices were all down about 2%. CoreWeave shed more than 4%.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.3% Tuesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng returned from a long weekend to drop 1.3%.
Oil prices popped $5.84 to $109.50 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices backpedaled $20.00 to $4,140.10 U.S an ounce.
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