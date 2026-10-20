Embassy Bank For The Lehigh Valley Named“Best Bank” In The Morning Call's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards For The 12Th Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley has been named“Best Bank” in The Morning Call's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards, marking its 12th win and reaffirming its commitment to exceptional service and community values.

The Morning Call's annual Readers' Choice Awards recognize local businesses and organizations that set the standard for excellence throughout the Lehigh Valley.

“Being named the Lehigh Valley's Best Bank for the 12th time is a meaningful reflection of the trust our customers place in us,” said David M. Lobach, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Embassy Bank.“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary year, this recognition makes the milestone even more meaningful. We never take that trust for granted. It has shaped our success, and we remain focused on earning it every day by exceeding customer expectations, making decisions locally and demonstrating a long-term commitment to our Lehigh Valley community.”

This award is one of several recent recognitions reflecting Embassy Bank's continued success and growth throughout the Lehigh Valley. Earlier this year, Embassy was named Best Bank and Best Mortgage Company in the Who's Who in Business survey by Lehigh Valley Style magazine, marking the fifth consecutive year the bank has earned both titles. BauerFinancial, the nation's leading independent bank rating firm, also awarded Embassy its highest rating of five stars in recognition of its superior financial strength and stability.

Embassy Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley, was ranked among the top 200 publicly traded community banks and thrifts nationwide in a peer analysis published in the July 2026 edition of American Banker magazine.

According to the FDIC's Summary of Deposits as of June 30, 2026, Embassy Bank continues to expand its presence in the Lehigh Valley. The bank ranks fourth in total deposit market share across Lehigh and Northampton counties combined. Among the market's four leading financial institutions, Embassy is the only bank locally owned, operated, and managed exclusively in the Lehigh Valley, underscoring the value of local decision-making and the trust it has earned in the communities it serves.

About Embassy Bank

Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley, a subsidiary of Embassy Bancorp, Inc., is a full-service community bank with approximately $1.8 billion in assets. Since its founding in 2001, the bank has served individuals and businesses throughout Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley through ten branch locations and a comprehensive suite of digital banking services.

For more information, visit .

Contact:

David M. Lobach, Jr.

Chairman, President and CEO

(610) 882-8800

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