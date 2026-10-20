SEALSQ To Showcase U.S. Quantum Investments And Strategic Collaborations At IQT Quantum + AI 2026 Event In New York

Company to highlight investments in U.S. quantum innovation and collaborations with MIT Media Lab, Lattice Semiconductor and GlobalFoundries



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its CEO, Carlos Moreira will present an update on its U.S. strategy at IQT Quantum + AI 2026, taking place October 25–27, 2026, in New York City. The update will cover investments in U.S. quantum companies, semiconductor collaborations and engagement with leading research institutions.

Mr. Moreira will deliver the Main Conference Keynote“Securing the Quantum AI Era: From Silicon to Space,” on October 27 at 9:10 am ET. He will also join the Senior Executive Panel at 3:15 pm ET on the same day. The keynote will focus on SEALSQ's Root-to-Qubit-to-Space approach: post-quantum secure chips with a hardware Root of Trust, post-quantum PKI and provisioning services, SEALQuantum's investments in quantum computing and quantum photonic interconnects, and the Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud developed with its sister company WISeSat.Space.

Event information and registration:

SEALSQ's U.S. strategy connects quantum computing investment with the development of secure semiconductor technologies, trusted hardware and post-quantum cryptography. Through its SEALQuantum initiative, the Company aims to help build the technology foundations needed to protect digital infrastructure as quantum computing and artificial intelligence advance.

The quantum threat to today's cryptography and the rise of AI-driven attacks both make trust a hardware question. "Post-quantum algorithms alone are not enough," said Mr. Moreira. "Connected devices can be attacked directly at the chip, and AI is becoming a force multiplier for attackers. Security features are not the same thing as certified security. The answer is a certified hardware foundation, whether it's a single secure element or a certified security chiplet bound to the main processor. Combined with its PKI and digital identity services, SEALSQ then extends that trust from the chip to the cloud.”

Drawing on his recent visit to EeroQ's facilities, Mr. Moreira will highlight SEALSQ's investment in EeroQ, the Chicago-based quantum computing company developing an electron-on-helium architecture. He will discuss how the investment supports SEALSQ's U.S. quantum innovation and connects emerging computing platforms with expertise in secure silicon.

SEALSQ will also provide updates on three complementary relationships supporting its technology roadmap:



MIT Media Lab: interdisciplinary research and innovation. As a member of the MIT Media Lab's global community of member organizations, SEALSQ engages with an interdisciplinary research environment exploring resilient technologies and the interaction between people and digital systems. This relationship supports the Company's broader commitment to human-centered technological development.



Lattice Semiconductor: integrating programmable logic with post-quantum hardware security. The collaboration combines Lattice's FPGA technology with SEALSQ's QS7001 and QVault TPM technologies. The approach brings programmable processing together with a hardware root of trust and post-quantum cryptography, targeting applications requiring secure identity, trusted operation and protected communications.

GlobalFoundries: advancing secure silicon and quantum-enabling technologies. The strategic collaboration covers next-generation secure integrated circuits, post-quantum security intellectual property and chiplet hardware security modules, alongside the exploration of cryogenic CMOS technologies for quantum computing systems. These activities aim to connect SEALSQ's security expertise with GlobalFoundries' semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.



“Building a trusted quantum future requires investment across the entire technology chain, from emerging quantum architectures and research to secure chips and industrial manufacturing,” said Mr. Moreira.“Our investments in U.S. quantum innovation, together with our engagement with MIT Media Lab and our collaborations with Lattice Semiconductor and GlobalFoundries, bring complementary capabilities to this effort. At IQT Quantum + AI, we look forward to sharing our progress and our vision for embedding trust into the next generation of computing infrastructure.”

At IQT Quantum + AI, SEALSQ will also unveil its new brand identity. Building on the Company's original identity, the new logo combines a secure chip, drawn in perspective, with the letter Q for quantum, and comes with the tagline "Quantum Security." It reflects SEALSQ's conviction that trust has to be issued in hardware, and its path from post-quantum security today to quantum computing tomorrow.

SEALSQ's participation will also provide an opportunity to engage with researchers, technology companies and investors on the convergence of quantum computing, AI and cybersecurity, and on the practical steps required to transition toward quantum-resistant infrastructure.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.