Varonis And Collibra: Automating Data Governance For AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration delivers continuous sensitive data classification in Collibra's Data Catalog, giving governance, privacy, and security teams added context without manual tagging

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), the data and AI security leader, today announced an integration that brings sensitive data context directly into the Collibra Enterprise AI Control Plane. Teams can see continuously synced Varonis sensitivity labels in the Collibra data catalog to instantly tell whether data is safe for AI.

Successful AI initiatives depend on trusted data that teams can find, understand, and use safely. Varonis identifies and classifies sensitive and regulated information across the data estate. Collibra tracks where data comes from and how people use it, so organizations can govern what powers their analytics and AI.

Together, Varonis and Collibra help organizations gain a clear and current view of what's safe to use for analytics, data science, and agent development.

With the integration, teams can:



Check sensitivity before using data for AI: Teams see sensitivity labels while evaluating information for training, analytics, and other projects.

Flag regulated information: Collibra workflows highlight regulated data like personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), and financial records. Work from one shared picture: Governance, privacy, and security teams now see the same view of what's sensitive.

"Trustworthy AI starts with trustworthy data," said Rob Sobers, CMO at Varonis. "With hundreds of connectors across SaaS applications, cloud platforms, and databases, Varonis gives Collibra customers deep visibility into data sensitivity so their teams can make smarter, faster decisions about which data to use for AI."

The integration is available now for joint customers on the Collibra Marketplace.

To see it in action, request a demo at varonis.com/demo.

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About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) secures AI and the data that powers it. The Varonis platform gives organizations automated visibility and control over their critical data wherever it lives and helps ensure safe and trustworthy AI from code to runtime. Backed by 24x7x365 managed detection and response, Varonis gives thousands of organizations worldwide the confidence to adopt AI, reduce data exposure, and stop AI-powered threats.

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