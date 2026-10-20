Ex-FTX COO Says Netflix 'FTX' Trailer Raised Concerns In 30 Seconds

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Constance Wang, the former chief operating officer of FTX, says she stopped watching Netflix 's upcoming drama about the exchange's 2022 collapse after being deeply upset by how the series portrays key executives. Speaking to Cointelegraph during a Chain Reaction X spaces episode published Monday, Wang said the trailer's first moments were enough to derail her engagement.

Wang's comments also highlight a recurring tension in the wake of major crypto failures: how fictionalized or dramatized storytelling aligns-or fails to align-with the lived experiences of people who were in the room when events unfolded. Her remarks came as Netflix announced its series The Altruists, which is scheduled to premiere globally on Nov. 19, 2026, according to the streamer's announcement.

Constance Wang said she stopped watching Netflix's The Altruists trailer after it upset her within the first 30 seconds. Wang criticized the portrayal of former FTX-linked leaders, saying it didn't match her experience of key figures. FTX collapsed in November 2022, with customer fund misappropriation later tied to an $8.9 billion shortfall. After FTX, Wang founded Pacifica in early 2025, initially as a Solana -based perpetual futures decentralized exchange. Wang says Pacifica is fully bootstrapped and plans to add AI features to evolve it into an“intelligent trading infrastructure.”

Key takeawaysWang's reaction to Netflix's portrayal

According to Cointelegraph 's report from the Chain Reaction X spaces, Wang said she was“physically upset” by elements of the Netflix trailer that depict some former FTX executives. She singled out the series' portrayal of Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, saying it did not resemble her personal experience.

Wang also suggested the way the show depicts FTX co-founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried misses what she remembers about him. She described Bankman-Fried as more“socially awkward” than the Netflix portrayal implies, underscoring how character interpretation can diverge from reality.

The Netflix drama, titled The Altruists, is an eight-episode series focused on the collapse of FTX. Netflix released the trailer in early October, with the premiere date set for Nov. 19, 2026, per Netflix's Tudum announcement.

Why the details remain sensitive in crypto's largest collapse

FTX's failure remains one of the defining moments in modern crypto history. The exchange collapsed in November 2022 after reports and investigations pointed to customer fund misappropriation, leaving an $8.9 billion shortfall in customer funds. As the account notes, the problem was closely tied to how Alameda Research used FTX customer funds that Bankman-Fried transferred without consent.

Cointelegraph's explanation elsewhere describes the mechanics of this misuse as the“Alameda gap,” a term used to capture how liquidity and losses became entangled with access to customer assets. While the Netflix series is framed as a drama, Wang's reaction makes clear why even trailer-level depictions can land hard: the story involves real people, real legal outcomes, and consequences that extended far beyond the exchange itself.

What Wang is building after FTX

Wang's comments did not focus only on what she disliked about the trailer. She also shared what she has been working on since leaving the FTX-era spotlight. In early 2025, she founded Pacifica, initially launching it as a Solana -based perpetual futures decentralized exchange.

Wang said her plan is to add artificial intelligence capabilities designed to reshape the platform into an“intelligent trading infrastructure,” including tools intended for investors. Her framing suggests a shift from the centralized exchange world-where trust, custody, and internal controls are central-to a development posture aimed at automation and decision support.

She also emphasized that Pacifica is not backed by external fundraising.“For Pacifica, we didn't raise any funds, it's completely bootstrapped,” she said. She added that some institutional investors faced compliance restrictions when trying to engage with former FTX personnel while bankruptcy proceedings were still ongoing, reflecting how legal and regulatory constraints can follow founders long after an event ends.

Legal aftermath around Bankman-Fried and Ellison

In the broader context surrounding The Altruists, Wang's remarks arrive against the backdrop of major criminal cases tied to the FTX collapse.

Bankman-Fried and Ellison were indicted in December 2022 following FTX's collapse and bankruptcy. Ellison accepted a plea deal to testify against Bankman-Fried and was released from prison in January after serving 440 days of a two-year sentence, according to Cointelegraph reporting referenced in the account.

Bankman-Fried was convicted on seven felony counts and sentenced to 25 years in prison in March 2024, with a scheduled release in 2044. More recently, Cointelegraph noted that his lawyers reportedly asked the US Supreme Court to overturn his fraud conviction forfeiture, and that he has also applied for a pardon from US President Donald Trump.

For many observers, this legal backdrop shapes how audiences interpret any dramatization of FTX's collapse-particularly when portrayals affect reputations and public understanding of what happened.

As Netflix prepares The Altruists for a Nov. 19, 2026 release, Wang's reaction suggests that the debate over accuracy won't be confined to reviews and ratings. Investors and builders may want to watch not only how the show depicts individual personalities, but also whether the series engages clearly with the structural issues-custody, permissions, and liquidity flows-that helped turn FTX's failure into a systemic shock across crypto.

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