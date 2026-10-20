Dubai based Bitget Acquires Licensed Exchange To Expand into Thailand
(MENAFN- Metamorphpr) Dubai, October 20, 2026: Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced the planned acquisition of GMO-ZCryptonomics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based digital asset exchange and brokerage, through its interest in BTGT Management (Thailand) Ltd.
Under the proposed transaction, GMO Internet, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiary, GMO-ZHoldings (Thailand) Co., Ltd., amongst others, will transfer their entire shareholding in GMO-ZCryptonomics (Thailand) to BTGT Management (Thailand) Ltd. and/or its designated entity at completion. The completion of the sale and purchase agreement is subject to applicable regulatory approval, among other conditions.
GMO-ZCryptonomics (Thailand) operates a licensed digital asset exchange and brokerage in Thailand. The proposed acquisition provides an opportunity for Bitget to establish a stronger operational presence in Thailand, drawing on the local company's existing business experience and market knowledge.
The transaction comes as Bitget continues to evaluate opportunities for expansion across Southeast Asia, where demand for digital financial services is developing alongside evolving regulatory frameworks. Bitget's approach focuses on establishing local operating capabilities that can support long-term market participation and respond to jurisdiction-specific requirements.
“Building a presence in a market requires local expertise, an understanding of the regulatory environment and a long-term commitment to the market,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Thailand is an important part of Southeast Asia's digital asset landscape, and this acquisition gives us a great opportunity to establish local operations in a thriving country. Our priority is to develop the right operational foundation while bringing Bitget's global experience and capabilities to the market.”
The proposed acquisition will enable Bitget to establish a locally operated exchange in Thailand, leveraging the existing business's local market expertise and operational experience. Following completion of the acquisition and receipt of the necessary regulatory approval for the change of control, Bitget intends to introduce its trading platform to Thai users, bringing its world-class trading capabilities and experience to the local market while operating in accordance with applicable Thai regulations.
Under the proposed transaction, GMO Internet, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiary, GMO-ZHoldings (Thailand) Co., Ltd., amongst others, will transfer their entire shareholding in GMO-ZCryptonomics (Thailand) to BTGT Management (Thailand) Ltd. and/or its designated entity at completion. The completion of the sale and purchase agreement is subject to applicable regulatory approval, among other conditions.
GMO-ZCryptonomics (Thailand) operates a licensed digital asset exchange and brokerage in Thailand. The proposed acquisition provides an opportunity for Bitget to establish a stronger operational presence in Thailand, drawing on the local company's existing business experience and market knowledge.
The transaction comes as Bitget continues to evaluate opportunities for expansion across Southeast Asia, where demand for digital financial services is developing alongside evolving regulatory frameworks. Bitget's approach focuses on establishing local operating capabilities that can support long-term market participation and respond to jurisdiction-specific requirements.
“Building a presence in a market requires local expertise, an understanding of the regulatory environment and a long-term commitment to the market,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Thailand is an important part of Southeast Asia's digital asset landscape, and this acquisition gives us a great opportunity to establish local operations in a thriving country. Our priority is to develop the right operational foundation while bringing Bitget's global experience and capabilities to the market.”
The proposed acquisition will enable Bitget to establish a locally operated exchange in Thailand, leveraging the existing business's local market expertise and operational experience. Following completion of the acquisition and receipt of the necessary regulatory approval for the change of control, Bitget intends to introduce its trading platform to Thai users, bringing its world-class trading capabilities and experience to the local market while operating in accordance with applicable Thai regulations.
Metamorphpr
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