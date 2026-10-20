Jazeera Airways Joins Embassy of Poland to Celebrate First-Ever Winter Flights to Krakow

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Jazeera Airways in collaboration with the Embassy of Poland in Kuwait and Małopolska Tourism Organization, hosted a special event to celebrate the launch of its first-ever winter flights from Kuwait to Krakow, Poland. The event highlighted Krakow's rich cultural heritage, vibrant winter attractions and growing appeal as a holiday destination, while reinforcing the importance of direct air connectivity in strengthening tourism and people-to-people ties between Kuwait and Poland.

His Excellency Michał Cholewa, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the State of Kuwait said: "The introduction of Jazeera Airways' winter flights to Krakow represents an important step in bringing Poland and Kuwait closer together. Poland offers a wealth of cultural, historical and natural attractions, and Krakow is one of our country's most celebrated destinations. These direct flights will provide an excellent opportunity for travellers from Kuwait to experience Poland's unique winter charm, while encouraging greater tourism, cultural exchange and stronger connections between our two countries. We welcome Jazeera Airways' continued efforts to enhance connectivity and look forward to further strengthening our bilateral relationship."

Jazeera Airways will operate twice weekly direct flights between Kuwait and Krakow, commencing 16 December 2026 until 6 February 2027, providing convenient and affordable travel options during the winter holiday season. The schedule is designed to offer travellers greater flexibility to plan festive getaways, family holidays and memorable European winter experiences.

Addressing guests at the event, Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “We are delighted to introduce Krakow to our winter network, offering travellers an exciting new European destination rich in history, culture and festive experiences. With direct and affordable flights from Kuwait, we are making this beautiful Polish city more accessible while expanding travel choices for our customers. As we continue to grow our fleet and network, we look forward to strengthening tourism and connectivity between Kuwait and Poland.”

One of Poland's oldest and most beautiful cities, Krakow offers a magical winter escape, with its medieval charm, festive markets, UNESCO-listed Historic Centre and iconic Wawel Royal Castle. The city also serves as a gateway to Zakopane and the scenic Tatra Mountains, offering skiing, snow-covered landscapes and memorable winter experiences.

The event also spotlighted Kuwait’s vibrant winter calendar, featuring sporting, cultural and entertainment events such as the Gulf Bank Marathon, which Jazeera Airways supports as Official Airline Partner, the Super Cup and concerts, is attracting visitors from across the GCC and beyond. Together with Kuwait’s pleasant winter weather, diverse cuisine and warm hospitality, these events are boosting tourism, supporting local businesses and strengthening Kuwait’s appeal as a regional destination.

Barathan added: “Our new winter flights to Krakow expand travel choices while strengthening tourism and cultural ties between Kuwait and Poland. Through our partnership with Visit Kuwait, we are also promoting Kuwait’s unique attractions to international visitors, supporting our vision of connecting people, driving tourism growth and positioning Kuwait as a vibrant winter destination.”

Flights to Krakow are available for booking through the Jazeera Airways website and Jazeera mobile app.

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