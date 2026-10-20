Hanwha Life Expands Financial Education Expertise to Indonesia
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Seoul, South Korea | October 19, 2026 – Hanwha Life is expanding its youth financial education initiatives overseas, building on years of experience in Korea.
Hanwha Life announced on the 19th that it is advancing an initiative to establish a financial education ecosystem for young people in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, in partnership with Save the Children, an international NGO.
The initiative aims to improve financial literacy among Indonesian youth, who face growing exposure to financial risks such as online scams, illegal lending and online gambling amid the rapid expansion of digital finance in the country. Bandung, in particular, is reported to be among the areas significantly affected by illegal lending and online gambling among minors in Indonesia.
Building on its extensive experience in financial education in Korea, Hanwha Life plans to officially launch a financial literacy education module and promote youth-led financial education initiatives in Indonesia.
Building a Sustainable Financial Education Ecosystem Led by Youth, University Students and Teachers
A key feature of the initiative is its focus on establishing a sustainable education system that brings together high school students, university student mentors and teachers, rather than relying on one-off lectures.
Ten high school students at each participating school have been selected as financial education leaders to lead peer education activities, supported by student mentors from Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB). Teachers will also receive training to become financial education instructors. This model is designed to ensure that financial education continues locally even after the initiative concludes.
The initiative officially launched in June with a kickoff ceremony at ITB, attended by representatives from Indonesian financial authorities and government agencies, as well as private-sector partners. Since then, financial education and mentoring activities have been underway, with approximately 700 participants—including 600 youth, alongside university students and teachers. Hanwha Life also plans to invite 20 outstanding university student participants to Korea in January 2027 for a training program.
In particular, Hanwha Life will officially launch its financial literacy education module next month at BFN Fest ,a government-supported fintech event in Indonesia. Designed as an accessible educational package for Indonesian students, educators and government stakeholders, the module is expected to serve as a practical financial education solution for young people across the country.
Ahead of the event, Hanwha Life also plans to produce and distribute social media content highlighting the experiences of youth participants and the initiative’s achievements to raise public interest in financial education.
Expanding Overseas Initiatives Building on Financial Education Experience in Korea
In Korea, Hanwha Life has participated in the One Company, One School Financial Education Program, led by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), since 2015, and has also operated its Hanwha Life Economics Classroom. Over the past 12 years, the company has provided financial education to 117,652 students across 1,002 schools nationwide.
As of October 2026, Hanwha Life has delivered financial education to 7,254 students at 72 schools through the One Company, One School program and to 2,128 students at seven schools through Korea’s Free Semester System. From October through December, the company also plans to stage a financial education musical at four schools, explaining insurance concepts in an easy-to-understand format. In addition, Hanwha Life has provided financial education to 14,674 military personnel across 141 units, extending its efforts beyond youth to help young adults build essential financial capabilities.
Hanwha Life is also expanding its financial education initiatives overseas. Last year, the company established a university student financial mentor group in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to provide financial education to financially vulnerable groups, including young people and women. The initiative in Indonesia builds on this model and further expands the scope of Hanwha Life’s global financial education efforts.
A Hanwha Life representative said, “Building on our extensive experience in financial education in Korea, we will support young people in Indonesia in developing sound financial knowledge and the capabilities needed to achieve financial independence. We will continue working with local governments and educational institutions to establish a sustainable financial education model that takes root in local communities.”
Under the leadership of Vice Chairman Dong-won Kim, Hanwha Life continues to expand its global financial business while supporting future generations and strengthening financial literacy in local communities through corporate social responsibility initiatives.
Hanwha Life announced on the 19th that it is advancing an initiative to establish a financial education ecosystem for young people in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, in partnership with Save the Children, an international NGO.
The initiative aims to improve financial literacy among Indonesian youth, who face growing exposure to financial risks such as online scams, illegal lending and online gambling amid the rapid expansion of digital finance in the country. Bandung, in particular, is reported to be among the areas significantly affected by illegal lending and online gambling among minors in Indonesia.
Building on its extensive experience in financial education in Korea, Hanwha Life plans to officially launch a financial literacy education module and promote youth-led financial education initiatives in Indonesia.
Building a Sustainable Financial Education Ecosystem Led by Youth, University Students and Teachers
A key feature of the initiative is its focus on establishing a sustainable education system that brings together high school students, university student mentors and teachers, rather than relying on one-off lectures.
Ten high school students at each participating school have been selected as financial education leaders to lead peer education activities, supported by student mentors from Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB). Teachers will also receive training to become financial education instructors. This model is designed to ensure that financial education continues locally even after the initiative concludes.
The initiative officially launched in June with a kickoff ceremony at ITB, attended by representatives from Indonesian financial authorities and government agencies, as well as private-sector partners. Since then, financial education and mentoring activities have been underway, with approximately 700 participants—including 600 youth, alongside university students and teachers. Hanwha Life also plans to invite 20 outstanding university student participants to Korea in January 2027 for a training program.
In particular, Hanwha Life will officially launch its financial literacy education module next month at BFN Fest ,a government-supported fintech event in Indonesia. Designed as an accessible educational package for Indonesian students, educators and government stakeholders, the module is expected to serve as a practical financial education solution for young people across the country.
Ahead of the event, Hanwha Life also plans to produce and distribute social media content highlighting the experiences of youth participants and the initiative’s achievements to raise public interest in financial education.
Expanding Overseas Initiatives Building on Financial Education Experience in Korea
In Korea, Hanwha Life has participated in the One Company, One School Financial Education Program, led by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), since 2015, and has also operated its Hanwha Life Economics Classroom. Over the past 12 years, the company has provided financial education to 117,652 students across 1,002 schools nationwide.
As of October 2026, Hanwha Life has delivered financial education to 7,254 students at 72 schools through the One Company, One School program and to 2,128 students at seven schools through Korea’s Free Semester System. From October through December, the company also plans to stage a financial education musical at four schools, explaining insurance concepts in an easy-to-understand format. In addition, Hanwha Life has provided financial education to 14,674 military personnel across 141 units, extending its efforts beyond youth to help young adults build essential financial capabilities.
Hanwha Life is also expanding its financial education initiatives overseas. Last year, the company established a university student financial mentor group in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to provide financial education to financially vulnerable groups, including young people and women. The initiative in Indonesia builds on this model and further expands the scope of Hanwha Life’s global financial education efforts.
A Hanwha Life representative said, “Building on our extensive experience in financial education in Korea, we will support young people in Indonesia in developing sound financial knowledge and the capabilities needed to achieve financial independence. We will continue working with local governments and educational institutions to establish a sustainable financial education model that takes root in local communities.”
Under the leadership of Vice Chairman Dong-won Kim, Hanwha Life continues to expand its global financial business while supporting future generations and strengthening financial literacy in local communities through corporate social responsibility initiatives.
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