Startup Society Guwahati Hosts Entrepreneurship Workshop Connecting Young Founders with Mentors
(MENAFN- Uzi World Digital) Young entrepreneurs, aspiring founders and students met experienced professionals at an Entrepreneurship Workshop organised by Startup Society Guwahati on 20 September at Co Workers Hub, Guwahati. The aim was to exchange ideas, talk through practical business challenges and build connections within the startup ecosystem.
Entrepreneurship is often discussed in terms of ideas and businesses, but many journeys also depend on access to people who can share experience, offer perspective and open doors to collaboration. That thinking shaped the workshop.
Eleven participants attended, among them young entrepreneurs, aspiring founders and students, and they interacted directly with mentors and other members of the ecosystem. Rather than a conventional networking event built around exchanging contact details, the workshop was designed around genuine conversation, idea-sharing and practical interaction.
Startup Society Guwahati is a youth-led entrepreneurship community that connects young people with founders, entrepreneurs, mentors and professionals. Its team handled planning, participant coordination, registrations and venue arrangements, and worked to keep the experience interactive and comfortable for everyone attending.
The session opened with introductions, where participants shared their interests, ideas and experiences. The discussion then moved into practical conversations about building businesses and navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship. There was no formal lecture. Participants spoke directly with people experienced in different parts of the ecosystem.
Three mentors took part: Tribeni Saikia, Business Coach; Prachi Bora, CEO of Visual Verse; and Yugabrata Sarmah, Development Professional. Attendees discussed their own ideas and challenges with them, covering startup building, spotting opportunities, developing ideas and the realities of entrepreneurship. Practical topics such as marketing, logistics and packaging also came up.
Participants could raise questions openly and receive on-the-spot feedback instead of waiting for a presentation to end. For young people still exploring entrepreneurship, this kind of access offers a different perspective from classrooms, social media or online resources alone.
The workshop also brought together people at different stages of their journeys. Students and aspiring founders could speak with those who had already built businesses or worked in the startup space, while participants also learned from one another and found shared interests and potential areas for collaboration. The goal was not simply for experienced professionals to address newcomers, but to let conversations between people with different experiences develop naturally. Participants could approach people they might otherwise have found difficult to reach.
Attendees came away with practical perspectives on starting and growing a business, a better understanding of the challenges involved, and more confidence in speaking with people further along in their careers. The event also opened the door to future collaborations, mentorship and entrepreneurial projects among participants.
For Startup Society Guwahati, the workshop is part of a broader effort to build a stronger youth entrepreneurship ecosystem in Guwahati and the Northeast, creating spaces where young people can meet, learn, exchange ideas and build together. The event showed that such spaces do not need large audiences or highly formal formats. A smaller, focused gathering can allow more direct conversation and personal interaction.
With 11 participants, the workshop deliberately prioritised interaction over scale. Its central idea was that networking becomes more meaningful when it gives people room to talk, exchange perspectives and learn from one another. For participants, that meant discussing ideas, understanding practical challenges, seeking feedback and building relationships. For Startup Society Guwahati, it was another step towards a community where young people can access the conversations and connections that help them explore and pursue their ideas.
Entrepreneurship may begin with an idea, but communities are often built through the conversations that follow.
Entrepreneurship is often discussed in terms of ideas and businesses, but many journeys also depend on access to people who can share experience, offer perspective and open doors to collaboration. That thinking shaped the workshop.
Eleven participants attended, among them young entrepreneurs, aspiring founders and students, and they interacted directly with mentors and other members of the ecosystem. Rather than a conventional networking event built around exchanging contact details, the workshop was designed around genuine conversation, idea-sharing and practical interaction.
Startup Society Guwahati is a youth-led entrepreneurship community that connects young people with founders, entrepreneurs, mentors and professionals. Its team handled planning, participant coordination, registrations and venue arrangements, and worked to keep the experience interactive and comfortable for everyone attending.
The session opened with introductions, where participants shared their interests, ideas and experiences. The discussion then moved into practical conversations about building businesses and navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship. There was no formal lecture. Participants spoke directly with people experienced in different parts of the ecosystem.
Three mentors took part: Tribeni Saikia, Business Coach; Prachi Bora, CEO of Visual Verse; and Yugabrata Sarmah, Development Professional. Attendees discussed their own ideas and challenges with them, covering startup building, spotting opportunities, developing ideas and the realities of entrepreneurship. Practical topics such as marketing, logistics and packaging also came up.
Participants could raise questions openly and receive on-the-spot feedback instead of waiting for a presentation to end. For young people still exploring entrepreneurship, this kind of access offers a different perspective from classrooms, social media or online resources alone.
The workshop also brought together people at different stages of their journeys. Students and aspiring founders could speak with those who had already built businesses or worked in the startup space, while participants also learned from one another and found shared interests and potential areas for collaboration. The goal was not simply for experienced professionals to address newcomers, but to let conversations between people with different experiences develop naturally. Participants could approach people they might otherwise have found difficult to reach.
Attendees came away with practical perspectives on starting and growing a business, a better understanding of the challenges involved, and more confidence in speaking with people further along in their careers. The event also opened the door to future collaborations, mentorship and entrepreneurial projects among participants.
For Startup Society Guwahati, the workshop is part of a broader effort to build a stronger youth entrepreneurship ecosystem in Guwahati and the Northeast, creating spaces where young people can meet, learn, exchange ideas and build together. The event showed that such spaces do not need large audiences or highly formal formats. A smaller, focused gathering can allow more direct conversation and personal interaction.
With 11 participants, the workshop deliberately prioritised interaction over scale. Its central idea was that networking becomes more meaningful when it gives people room to talk, exchange perspectives and learn from one another. For participants, that meant discussing ideas, understanding practical challenges, seeking feedback and building relationships. For Startup Society Guwahati, it was another step towards a community where young people can access the conversations and connections that help them explore and pursue their ideas.
Entrepreneurship may begin with an idea, but communities are often built through the conversations that follow.
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