Sophos Appoints Fayez Eweidat to Drive Growth Across META
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 20, 2026 — Sophos, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the appointment of Fayez Eweidat as Vice President of Sales for Middle East Turkey and Africa. Based in Dubai, Eweidat will lead Sophos’ regional sales strategy, deepen strategic partnerships, and expand access to Sophos’ cybersecurity capabilities for enterprise and mid-market organizations across the region.
Organizations across META are advancing ambitious digital transformation and modernization initiatives while navigating a demanding threat landscape. In the UAE, organizations hit by ransomware reported an average recovery cost of US $665,000, according to the Sophos 2026 State of Ransomware report. With security teams facing growing operational demands, customers are looking for trusted partners that can simplify security operations, improve resilience, and deliver coordinated defense across endpoint, firewall, email, identity, and cloud environments.
In this role, Eweidat will focus on three priorities: helping customers improve their resilience against increasingly disruptive attacks, expanding Sophos enterprise business and strengthening Sophos’ partner and managed service provider ecosystem. He will work closely with Sophos’ regional sales, channel and technical teams and report to Andy Travers, SVP Sales, EMEA, at Sophos.
Eweidat brings extensive experience in technology sales leadership, channel development, and regional business expansion, with a track record of leading teams, building partner ecosystems, and driving go-to-market strategies across the cybersecurity and enterprise technology sectors. His appointment reflects Sophos’ continued investment in high-growth markets and its commitment to helping organizations strengthen their cyber resilience with Sophos Fusion, the industry’s most complete AI-native cybersecurity defense system.
“Fayez is an accomplished sales leader who combines deep regional expertise with a clear focus on customers and sustainable business growth,” said Andy Travers, SVP Sales, EMEA, Sophos. “Organizations across META need security outcomes they can trust, delivered at the scale their operations demand. Fayez’s leadership will help us grow our presence in what is a strategically important market for Sophos.”
Eweidat joins Sophos from Juniper Networks, now part of HPE, where he spent eight years leading regional sales, most recently as head of enterprise for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. He previously held regional sales leadership roles at Brocade, Cisco, and Apple, serving enterprise and public sector customers across the UAE and the wider Middle East.
“I am excited to join Sophos at a time when organizations across the region are looking for better ways to manage cyber risk, reduce complexity, and strengthen resilience,” said Fayez Eweidat, Vice President of Sales for META, Sophos. “Sophos’ cybersecurity capabilities, threat intelligence, and partner-first approach provide a strong foundation for supporting customers across the region. I look forward to working with our teams and partners to understand customers’ needs, deepen those relationships, and help more organizations achieve stronger, more resilient security outcomes.”
Organizations across META are advancing ambitious digital transformation and modernization initiatives while navigating a demanding threat landscape. In the UAE, organizations hit by ransomware reported an average recovery cost of US $665,000, according to the Sophos 2026 State of Ransomware report. With security teams facing growing operational demands, customers are looking for trusted partners that can simplify security operations, improve resilience, and deliver coordinated defense across endpoint, firewall, email, identity, and cloud environments.
In this role, Eweidat will focus on three priorities: helping customers improve their resilience against increasingly disruptive attacks, expanding Sophos enterprise business and strengthening Sophos’ partner and managed service provider ecosystem. He will work closely with Sophos’ regional sales, channel and technical teams and report to Andy Travers, SVP Sales, EMEA, at Sophos.
Eweidat brings extensive experience in technology sales leadership, channel development, and regional business expansion, with a track record of leading teams, building partner ecosystems, and driving go-to-market strategies across the cybersecurity and enterprise technology sectors. His appointment reflects Sophos’ continued investment in high-growth markets and its commitment to helping organizations strengthen their cyber resilience with Sophos Fusion, the industry’s most complete AI-native cybersecurity defense system.
“Fayez is an accomplished sales leader who combines deep regional expertise with a clear focus on customers and sustainable business growth,” said Andy Travers, SVP Sales, EMEA, Sophos. “Organizations across META need security outcomes they can trust, delivered at the scale their operations demand. Fayez’s leadership will help us grow our presence in what is a strategically important market for Sophos.”
Eweidat joins Sophos from Juniper Networks, now part of HPE, where he spent eight years leading regional sales, most recently as head of enterprise for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. He previously held regional sales leadership roles at Brocade, Cisco, and Apple, serving enterprise and public sector customers across the UAE and the wider Middle East.
“I am excited to join Sophos at a time when organizations across the region are looking for better ways to manage cyber risk, reduce complexity, and strengthen resilience,” said Fayez Eweidat, Vice President of Sales for META, Sophos. “Sophos’ cybersecurity capabilities, threat intelligence, and partner-first approach provide a strong foundation for supporting customers across the region. I look forward to working with our teams and partners to understand customers’ needs, deepen those relationships, and help more organizations achieve stronger, more resilient security outcomes.”
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