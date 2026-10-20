Antonelli Leads F1 Title Race into Austin as United States Grand Prix Streams Live on TOD by beIN
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Doha, Qatar – 20 October 2026: Kimi Antonelli heads to the United States Grand Prix with a 102-point championship lead, as Formula 1 returns to Austin from 23–25 October. Fans across the Middle East and North Africa can watch the weekend’s action live on TOD by beIN.
The Mercedes driver leads teammate George Russell, with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen next in the standings. Austin’s Circuit of The Americas hosts the 56-lap race, with its steep opening corner and long back straight providing opportunities for overtaking.
United States Grand Prix: When to Watch
All times Qatar (GMT+3)
Friday, 23 October
●Free Practice 1 – 8:30 PM
Saturday, 24 October
●Free Practice 2 – 12:00 AM
●Free Practice 3 – 8:30 PM
Sunday, 25 October
●Qualifying – 12:00 AM
●United States Grand Prix – 11:00 PM
Watch the United States Grand Prix weekend live on TOD by beIN
The Mercedes driver leads teammate George Russell, with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen next in the standings. Austin’s Circuit of The Americas hosts the 56-lap race, with its steep opening corner and long back straight providing opportunities for overtaking.
United States Grand Prix: When to Watch
All times Qatar (GMT+3)
Friday, 23 October
●Free Practice 1 – 8:30 PM
Saturday, 24 October
●Free Practice 2 – 12:00 AM
●Free Practice 3 – 8:30 PM
Sunday, 25 October
●Qualifying – 12:00 AM
●United States Grand Prix – 11:00 PM
Watch the United States Grand Prix weekend live on TOD by beIN
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