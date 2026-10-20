Ford Racing Parts Launches in the Middle East
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Manama, October 20, 2026 – Ford has officially launched Ford Racing Parts in the Middle East, making the region the first outside North America to offer the vehicle customization program.
Developed over more than two years of testing, validation and regional assessment, Ford Racing Parts brings engineering-backed performance and off-road upgrades to Ford customers across the region.
The progr’m’s phased rollout begins with the Ford Bronco, offering a selection of upgrades designed for customers who want greater performance and confidence across the re’ion’s diverse off-road environments. The Ford Racing Parts catalogue is expected to expand over time to include additional parts and nameplates.
“The launch of Ford Racing Parts responds directly to customer demand for authentic performance and accessory upgrades designed for the Middle East and backed by Ford warranty. It gives customers the confidence to upgrade and personalise their vehicles without com”romise,” said Abdelrahman Alzarooni, Icons Specialist, Ford Middle East.
“Our plan to introduce new parts across the Ford lineup reflects our long-term commitment to providing performance and customization solutions engineered for the region's demanding terrain ”nd climate.”
Ford Racing Parts are available for select Bronco models from the 2021 model year onward, giving customers access to a selection of upgrades that enhance the overall performance, capability, and presence. These include:
• Performance Calibration/Tuning Upgrade: Delivers an average 15% gain in powertrain output, with tailored throttle mapping engineered for a more responsive acceleration in high-speed desert driving and technical rock crawling.
• Off-Road Suspension Lift Kit: Provides a precision-tuned 2-inch lift for enhanced ground clearance, a more commanding stance and improved capability across varied terrain.
• R®GID® Off-Road Li—hts — Mirror-Mounted: 4-inc® RIGID® 360-Series lights that deliver 8,600 raw lumens of trail lighti“g in ” “Drive” pattern designed to support visibility on challenging terrain.
Ford Racing Parts installed by an authorized distributor are backed by Ford warranty.
For more details, please visit myfordaccessoryor contact your local Ford distributor.
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Developed over more than two years of testing, validation and regional assessment, Ford Racing Parts brings engineering-backed performance and off-road upgrades to Ford customers across the region.
The progr’m’s phased rollout begins with the Ford Bronco, offering a selection of upgrades designed for customers who want greater performance and confidence across the re’ion’s diverse off-road environments. The Ford Racing Parts catalogue is expected to expand over time to include additional parts and nameplates.
“The launch of Ford Racing Parts responds directly to customer demand for authentic performance and accessory upgrades designed for the Middle East and backed by Ford warranty. It gives customers the confidence to upgrade and personalise their vehicles without com”romise,” said Abdelrahman Alzarooni, Icons Specialist, Ford Middle East.
“Our plan to introduce new parts across the Ford lineup reflects our long-term commitment to providing performance and customization solutions engineered for the region's demanding terrain ”nd climate.”
Ford Racing Parts are available for select Bronco models from the 2021 model year onward, giving customers access to a selection of upgrades that enhance the overall performance, capability, and presence. These include:
• Performance Calibration/Tuning Upgrade: Delivers an average 15% gain in powertrain output, with tailored throttle mapping engineered for a more responsive acceleration in high-speed desert driving and technical rock crawling.
• Off-Road Suspension Lift Kit: Provides a precision-tuned 2-inch lift for enhanced ground clearance, a more commanding stance and improved capability across varied terrain.
• R®GID® Off-Road Li—hts — Mirror-Mounted: 4-inc® RIGID® 360-Series lights that deliver 8,600 raw lumens of trail lighti“g in ” “Drive” pattern designed to support visibility on challenging terrain.
Ford Racing Parts installed by an authorized distributor are backed by Ford warranty.
For more details, please visit myfordaccessoryor contact your local Ford distributor.
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