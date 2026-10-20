Canon Middle East to Make Cairo Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Debut, Showcasing AI-Enabled Print and Digital Transformation Solutions

(MENAFN- APO Group) CAIRO, Egypt , October 20, 2026/ --

•Under the theme “Powering the Future of Print with AI,” Canon will demonstrate how intelligent technologies, connected workflows and responsible printing practices can help businesses improve efficiency, strengthen security and manage resources more effectively.

Canon Middle East will participate for the first time in Cairo ICT 2026, taking place from 7–10 November at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC), New Cairo.

Marking an important milestone in Canon's engagement with businesses, government organisations and partners in Egypt, the exhibition will bring together intelligent printing, digital transformation and professional print solutions, demonstrating how connected technologies can address everyday business challenges and support more efficient operations.

Visitors to Canon's stand will discover:

•Intelligent print and document management: AI-enabled technologies that help organisations improve document security, gain greater visibility over print environments, manage costs and streamline workflows.

•Digital transformation: Solutions that help turn paper-based information into connected digital workflows, supporting faster access to information and more efficient business processes.

•Professional and industrial printing: Live demonstrations and real-world applications showing how businesses can bring printing in-house, improve turnaround times and explore new opportunities.

•Sustainability and genuine Canon consumables: Experiences demonstrating how smarter print management can support responsible resource use, alongside Canon's sustainability initiatives and the role of genuine Canon ink, toner and media in delivering consistent print quality.

The Canon experience will also feature live technology demonstrations, opportunities to engage with Canon experts and conversations exploring the evolving role of AI, printing and digital transformation across industries.

Event details

Event: Cairo ICT 2026 – 30th Edition

Canon participation theme: Powering the Future of Print with AI

Dates: 7–10 November 2026

Venue: Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC), New Cairo, Egypt

Interview opportunities

Canon welcomes business, technology and industry media to visit its stand, experience live demonstrations and arrange interviews with company executives and specialists on intelligent printing, digital transformation, professional print and sustainability.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).



About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei ( – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: Canon-CNA

SOURCE

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA)



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