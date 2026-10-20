Alila Kothaifaru Maldives Presents Tides of Wonder for Christmas and New Year 2026
(MENAFN- Alila Kothaifaru Maldives) From Christmas by the sea to the first days of 2027, an extended island stay brings more time for celebration, discovery and renewal in Raa Atoll.
This festive season, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives presents Tides of Wonder, a celebration that follows the changing rhythm of island life from Christmas through the New Year and Orthodox Christmas.
Beginning on 21 December, the programme moves between the ocean, the table and the island itself, with each day offering a different reason to linger. The season opens with the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Mirus Beach, followed by days of dolphin cruises, reef encounters, Maldivian traditions, wellness rituals and family experiences.
“Tides of Wonder is an invitation to experience the festive season at a different pace,” says Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “A longer stay gives guests the freedom to enjoy the celebrations without rushing from one occasion to the next, leaving time for the unexpected moments that often become the most memorable.”
The surrounding sea plays a starring role. Two Marine Discovery Quiz Nights, hosted by the resort’s resident marine biologist, bring reef stories, ocean knowledge and friendly competition to Mirus Bar. One grand prize winner will receive a Marina Raphael Swarovski bag, adding a stylish surprise to an evening inspired by the marine world.
Dining carries its own rhythm through the season. Christmas Eve is celebrated with dinner and live entertainment at Seasalt, while Christmas Day brings a Four-Hands Dinner at Pibati Sul Mare, where Executive Chef Frank Wackerhagen joins Chef Mumu. Ten Tides Omakase, Maldivian dining at Alila Spice Garden, Yakitori BBQ Night 3.0 and the New Year’s Eve Gala add further flavour to the calendar.
“For us, the season is about giving each table its own character,” says Frank Wackerhagen, Executive Chef. “Some evenings are celebratory, others relaxed and close to the island, but each begins with good ingredients, a sense of place and the pleasure of sharing.”
On 31 December, cocktails by the beach lead into the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, with live performances, a mentalist and DJ Ossanna beneath the island sky. The first days of 2027 shift towards renewal, with the New Year Flair Sundowner at The Shack, Maldivian games, ocean experiences and wellness sessions, before the season closes on 7 January with Orthodox Christmas dining and a White Beach Party at Mirus Beach.
“What we want guests to remember is the variety of experiences they can enjoy without ever losing that sense of ease,” says Danilo Paolella, Director of Food & Beverage. “There is always another table to discover, another sunset to share and another reason to stay a little longer.”
For guests wishing to make more of the season, the resort’s Stay Longer, Save More offer is designed for stays of seven nights or more, with daily breakfast and dinner, dining and spa privileges, laundry savings and seaplane transfer benefits. Stays of 14 consecutive nights or more include complimentary round-trip transfers for two adults, making the offer especially suited to experiencing the festive calendar from Christmas into the New Year.
For the full festive programme and reservations, visit the Alila Kothaifaru Maldives Festive Season page. To book your stay, visit
This festive season, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives presents Tides of Wonder, a celebration that follows the changing rhythm of island life from Christmas through the New Year and Orthodox Christmas.
Beginning on 21 December, the programme moves between the ocean, the table and the island itself, with each day offering a different reason to linger. The season opens with the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Mirus Beach, followed by days of dolphin cruises, reef encounters, Maldivian traditions, wellness rituals and family experiences.
“Tides of Wonder is an invitation to experience the festive season at a different pace,” says Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “A longer stay gives guests the freedom to enjoy the celebrations without rushing from one occasion to the next, leaving time for the unexpected moments that often become the most memorable.”
The surrounding sea plays a starring role. Two Marine Discovery Quiz Nights, hosted by the resort’s resident marine biologist, bring reef stories, ocean knowledge and friendly competition to Mirus Bar. One grand prize winner will receive a Marina Raphael Swarovski bag, adding a stylish surprise to an evening inspired by the marine world.
Dining carries its own rhythm through the season. Christmas Eve is celebrated with dinner and live entertainment at Seasalt, while Christmas Day brings a Four-Hands Dinner at Pibati Sul Mare, where Executive Chef Frank Wackerhagen joins Chef Mumu. Ten Tides Omakase, Maldivian dining at Alila Spice Garden, Yakitori BBQ Night 3.0 and the New Year’s Eve Gala add further flavour to the calendar.
“For us, the season is about giving each table its own character,” says Frank Wackerhagen, Executive Chef. “Some evenings are celebratory, others relaxed and close to the island, but each begins with good ingredients, a sense of place and the pleasure of sharing.”
On 31 December, cocktails by the beach lead into the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, with live performances, a mentalist and DJ Ossanna beneath the island sky. The first days of 2027 shift towards renewal, with the New Year Flair Sundowner at The Shack, Maldivian games, ocean experiences and wellness sessions, before the season closes on 7 January with Orthodox Christmas dining and a White Beach Party at Mirus Beach.
“What we want guests to remember is the variety of experiences they can enjoy without ever losing that sense of ease,” says Danilo Paolella, Director of Food & Beverage. “There is always another table to discover, another sunset to share and another reason to stay a little longer.”
For guests wishing to make more of the season, the resort’s Stay Longer, Save More offer is designed for stays of seven nights or more, with daily breakfast and dinner, dining and spa privileges, laundry savings and seaplane transfer benefits. Stays of 14 consecutive nights or more include complimentary round-trip transfers for two adults, making the offer especially suited to experiencing the festive calendar from Christmas into the New Year.
For the full festive programme and reservations, visit the Alila Kothaifaru Maldives Festive Season page. To book your stay, visit
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