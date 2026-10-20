Azerbaijan Approves Mou On Climate Week 4 And Adaptation Committee Meeting
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The "Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Kyoto Protocol, and the Paris Agreement regarding Climate Week 4 and the 30th meeting of the Adaptation Committee," signed in Bonn on September 1, 2026, and in Baku on September 2, 2026, has been approved.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed the relevant law.
The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
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