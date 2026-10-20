Navigator Gas Announces Date For The Release Of Third Quarter 2026 Results And Zoom Conference Call
|Or join by phone:
|United States:
|+1 929 436 2866
|United Kingdom:
|+44 330 088 5830
For a full list of US and international numbers available, please click on the link below:
International Dial-in numbers
Webinar ID: 845 4443 1040
Passcode: 268017
The conference call and slide presentation will be available for replay on Navigator Gas' website () under Latest Quarter Results in the Investors Centre section.
About Navigator Gas
Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as“Navigator Gas” or the“Company”) is the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan's Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas' fleet currently consists of 48 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 19 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable 'floating pipeline' between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.
Navigator Gas' common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“NVGS”.
For further information or media enquiries, please contact:
Navigator Gas Investor Relations
Email: ...
Randy Giveans
Chief Investor Relations Officer and EVP of Business Development
Email: ...
1200 Smith Street, Suite 1000, Houston, Texas, U.S.A. 77002
Tel: +1-713-373-6197
Alexander Walster
Media Contact
Email: ...
Verde, 10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH, UK
Tel: +44 (0)7857 796 052, +44 (0)20 7045 4114
Investor Relations / Media Advisors
Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis
Capital Link – New York
Tel: +1-212-661-7566
Email: ...
Forward looking statements
This press release contains certain“forward-looking” statements (as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission) concerning plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions related thereto. In addition, we and our representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by the use of words such as“may,”“could,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“forecast,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“propose,”“potential,”“continue,”“scheduled,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.
These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those set forth in the periodic reports Navigator files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, or otherwise. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common stock.
Category: Financial
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