Paybright Recognized As A 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards recognizes B2B companies that provide essential services and expertise to help entrepreneurs and businesses grow

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayBright, a merchant services company, has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards

The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B companies that have demonstrated a track record of helping entrepreneurs and businesses navigate the challenges of building and growing a company. From hiring and compliance to technology, infrastructure, fundraising, marketing, and more, these partners provide expertise and services that enable businesses to operate, scale, and pursue their ambitions.

“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”

“Being recognized for growth is always great, but being recognized for the level of service we deliver means even more to me. We're in merchant services, and too many competitors forget the word service,” says Dustin Magaziner, Founder and CEO of PayBright.“Our Agents are building businesses of their own, and our job is to provide them with the support and resources they need to succeed. When we do that right, they're better equipped to support their merchants, too. That's what being a true partner is about.”

PayBright was recognized for its commitment to delivering exceptional service and supporting the success of the independent Agents and businesses it partners with. The company's role goes beyond payment processing. PayBright equips Agents with technology and direct support to help them build and grow their own businesses while delivering dependable service to the merchants they serve.

That commitment is reflected in PayBright's network of more than 18,000 merchants and more than 1,000 Agents nationwide. The company has also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for five consecutive years. While these milestones demonstrate PayBright's growth, the company believes its greatest measure of success is the support it provides to its Agents and the trust it builds with the businesses that depend on them.

For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of honorees, visit .

About PayBright

PayBright is a merchant services provider that works with independent Agents, ISOs, banks and other strategic partners to provide payment solutions to businesses. By focusing on a 'merchant services done right' model, PayBright has become an industry leader by ensuring transparency, affordability and simplicity for Agents and their local merchants.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

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