Astrotech Makes Proposal To Provide Advanced Lunar Power Infrastructure Under NASA Nextstep-3 Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AVSAM proposal targets intelligent, bidirectional lunar power distribution; Lunar Utilities Corporation seeks to develop commercial power and robotic charging services







Illustrative schematic of proposed Lunar Utilities Corporation power network, including elevated solar arrays, power distribution, communications and robotic charging.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) today announced it has submitted a proposal, developed in collaboration with Skycorp Incorporated, to NASA for the NASA Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships-3 (NextSTEP-3) Lunar Enabling Infrastructure Accelerator (LEIA), Appendix A, Topic 1: Vertical Solar Array. The proposed project, Astrotech Vertical Solar Array Maturation (AVSAM), would advance critical elements of the Astrotech Mobile Power System (AMPS) for potential future lunar surface use.

The proposal targets maturation from Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 4 to TRL 6 through design, prototype integration and environmental testing. The proposed system is currently designed around a 120-volt direct-current interface, with 6 kilowatts of continuous power transfer over a 100-meter connection, bidirectional power flow, and a 10-kilowatt short-duration startup surge.

If successfully developed, AMPS is expected to combine power system controllers, power management and distribution hardware, low-temperature cabling and connectors, and thermal protection suited to the lunar polar environment. The architecture proposes local telemetry, fault isolation and intelligent management of multiple power sources and users, supporting interoperability among lunar equipment.

If the proposal is selected by NASA, Astrotech and Skycorp propose an accelerated development and demonstration effort, expected to culminate in an integrated system test at Astrotech facilities in Austin, Texas. Should the proposal be selected, Skycorp will lead systems engineering and technical development and Astrotech will provide infrastructure, facilities, procurement and program financial management.

Astrotech also plans to evaluate and potentially develop Lunar Utilities Corporation (LUC) as a commercial lunar utility offering power services to NASA and private customers. The broader vision includes elevated solar arrays, energy storage, electrical distribution and charging services for lunar robots and mobility equipment, with power purchase agreements and other commercial service arrangements.

“Our objective is to help establish the electric utility infrastructure that will make sustained lunar activity possible,” said Thomas B. Pickens III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Astrotech.“We see the opportunity to apply terrestrial utility operating principles to a scalable lunar power network that can serve multiple customers.”

Skycorp brings experience developing and demonstrating space power, communications and flight hardware systems, including work at NASA Desert RATS and on lunar and International Space Station missions.

The AVSAM proposal is a submission for consideration under a NASA solicitation. It is not a NASA award or a commitment of NASA funding. The conceptual lunar outpost illustration accompanying this release depicts potential future commercial applications and is not a representation of current development or the specific hardware deliverables under the proposed NASA effort.

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) is a science and technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas. The Company creates, operates and scales innovative businesses through its subsidiaries and technology platforms, including space-related technology, advanced instrumentation, mass spectrometry, gas chromatography, process-control and environmental analysis technologies. For more information, visit



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statement. These statements may be identified by terms such as“aims,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“contemplates,”“continue,”“could,”“estimates,”“expect,”“forecast,”“guidance,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“possible,”“potential,”“predicts,”“preliminary,”“projects,”“seeks,”“should,”“targets,”“will” or“would,” or the negatives of these terms, variations of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the AVSAM proposal and its submission, evaluation, selection or award under NASA's NextSTEP-3; the proposed system's design parameters; the proposed development and demonstration schedule and the planned integrated system test at Astrotech's facilities; the Company's teaming arrangement with Skycorp; the allocation of systems engineering, technical development, infrastructure, facilities, procurement and program financial management responsibilities; the development of a commercial lunar utility and related power, energy-storage, distribution and robotic charging services for NASA and private customers, including potential power purchase agreements and other commercial service arrangements; and the timing, cost, capacity, reliability, qualification, deployment, operation or commercialization of lunar power infrastructure,

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as management's current beliefs and assumptions, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the early-stage nature of the program; the possibility that the proposal is not submitted, is not accepted, is not selected or does not result in an award, and that NASA's solicitation is amended, delayed or not finalized; the Company's dependence on Skycorp Incorporated and other third parties for systems engineering and technical development; the risk that the proposed technologies do not achieve target performance, reliability or environmental qualification in the lunar polar environment; schedule risk associated with the proposed accelerated development and demonstration effort; battery, cabling, connector and thermal performance and degradation; the availability and cost of lunar transportation and launch services, and launch, landing, deployment and maintenance risks; the absence of any binding power purchase agreement, customer commitment, partner agreement, financing commitment or launch contract; the Company's ability to secure strategic partners, customers, government support or financing; delays in or failure to obtain applicable governmental authorizations, including launch, payload, communications and export-control authorizations; competition; supply-chain constraints; the uncertain timing and development of commercial lunar markets; the adverse impact of inflationary pressures, global economic conditions and geopolitical events; and whether the market will accept the Company's products and services, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Any forward-looking statements in this document should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. The AVSAM proposal is a submission for consideration under a NASA solicitation and does not constitute a NASA selection, award, contract, authorization, endorsement or funding commitment. The contemplated lunar energy-storage application remains in the evaluation and development stage. While we do not intend to directly harvest, manufacture, distribute or sell cannabis or cannabis products, we may be detrimentally affected by a change in enforcement by federal or state governments and we may be subject to additional risks in connection with the evolving regulatory area and associated uncertainties. Any such effects may give rise to risks and uncertainties that are currently unknown or amplify others mentioned herein. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward- looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company assumes no obligation to correct or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Company Contact

Scott Bartley

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Astrotech Corporation

(512) 485-9530